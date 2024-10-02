Amazon MGM Studios has pushed back the US release of RaMell Ross’s hot awards contender Nickel Boys to December 13 in New York and December 20 in Los Angeles.

The drama from Orion and Plan B will expand in January and had initially been scheduled to open on October 25 in New York and November 1 in Los Angeles.

Amazon MGM Studios executives want to give the film sufficient space to be discovered as it expands, and were keen to move it out of a crowded October and November that will bring Conclave, Anora, Maria, Juror #2, and Queer.

Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor star in Nickel Boys.

Ross and Joslyn Barnes adapted the novel, and Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, David Levine, and Barnes served as producers.

The film will be release in the UK by Curzon and screens at BFI London Film Festival on October 14.