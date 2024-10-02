In a move that builds on Tom Ortenberg’s credentials as a provocative champion of contentious material, Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired US rights to Magazine Dreams – a film many thought might never see the light of day after star Jonathan Majors was convicted of domestic violence.

Briarcliff plans a theatrical release for Elijah Bynum’s acclaimed drama about a troubled, aspiring bodybuilder in the first quarter of 2025. CEO Ortenberg declared on Wednesday, “Jonathan Majors’ transcendent performance as Killian Maddox will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most compelling and transformative roles in recent cinema history.”

Searchlight Pictures initially acquired worldwide rights to Magazine Dreams in early 2023 after Majors earned rave reviews at Sundance, only to quietly return the film to the rights holders at the start of this year. The studio got cold feet last year when Majors’ former partner Grace Jabbari levelled domestic abuse allegations, resulting in a trial and conviction last December.

In April Majors, who had been a rising star thanks to Creed III and a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Marvel Studios fired him last December), received a non-custodial sentence.

Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg called Magazine Dreams “a visceral experience that challenges the perceptions of ambition and identity”.

The cast includes Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, and former Mr. Universe Mike O’Hearn. Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman produced, and the executive producers include Majors through his Tall Street Productions, and Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau for Los Angeles Media Fund.

The deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers, and by Ortenberg, Jessica Rose, and Danielle Goodman Strong on behalf of Briarcliff Entertainment.

During his career Ortenberg has handled the release of the Oscar-winning Spotlight, and launched Briarcliff six years ago with the release of Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 – not to be confused with Moore’s 2004 documentary Fahrenheit 9/11.