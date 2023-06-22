Amazon has released figures from consultancy Capital Economics showing that it has invested more than £4.2bn since 2010 in the UK creative industries.

The investment spans content for the Prime Video platform as well as Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon Publishing, Audible, Amazon Fashion, Amazon Music and Amazon Games.

The investment was unveiled at a reception last night (June 21) at the BFI Southbank, where Prime Video was also welcomed into the British Film Institute’s National Archive. Films and series reflecting stories filmed across the UK including Good Omens and Clarkson’s Farm will be digitally preserved in the BFI National Archive.

The Amazon reception was attended by figures including the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer, BFI chief executive Ben Roberts, and the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee Caroline Dinenage.

The Capital Economics figures show that Amazon’s investments in the creative industries supported more than 16,000 jobs in 2022.

50% of the direct and indirect jobs supported by Amazon are in areas outside of London and the South East according to Capital Economics analysis.

Amazon’s Prime Video Pathway, an initiative designed to open up access to jobs in TV and film, is now in its second year and is supporting 250 trainees over its three years.

The company says its apprenticeship levy, a mandatory fee of 0.5% levied by government of employers’ pay bills to fund apprenticeships, has now hit £2m and will support more than 100 new apprenticeships in organisations across the creative industries.

John Boumphrey, VP and UK country manager at Amazon said: “We are committed to supporting this vital sector, and we have more than doubled our investments in UK-based productions, skills programmes, production facilities, and more to power the UK’s creative sector today, and support the creators of tomorrow.”

Last year, Prime Video announced a multimillion-pound long-term contract with Shepperton Studios for exclusive use of new production facilities. Prime Video’s originals filmed in the UK include The Rig and The Devil’s Hour through to The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel and Good Omens.

Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Lucy Frazer said: “Amazon has embraced the huge depth of creativity and technical expertise in the UK. Its continued investment is testament to what we offer in film, music, fashion, tech and publishing.”

BFI chief executive Ben Roberts said: “Since the 1950s, one of our Royal Charter objectives has been to preserve television alongside film. It’s really important that the nation’s film, television and the moving image heritage is fully representative of the work being created today, so that we can tell the story of our screen culture to audiences in the future. Given their continued investment in UK storytelling across film and television, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Prime Video to the BFI National Archive and recognise their considerable economic and cultural impact.”