American Cinematheque said on Tuesday it has cancelled this year’s American Cinematheque Awards due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The new date for the annual awards ceremony, originally scheduled for November 4, will be announced in the coming weeks. Current ticket holders will be eligible to attend the American Cinematheque Awards once the new date is announced.

As previously announced Helen Mirren is the recipient of the 37th American Cinematheque Award and Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine will receive the Power of Cinema Award.

American Cinematheque Awards is an annual fundraiser for its classic, international, and independent film programmes at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Angeles, the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica (pictured).

A portion of the funds support American Cinematheque’s commitment to diversified programming and audience reach, through engaging with Los Angeles County’s 88 school districts to broaden the AC Educational Screening Series (AC/ESS).

Previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include Scarlett Johannsson, Ryan Reynolds, Ridley Scott, Charlize Theron, and Bradley Cooper.