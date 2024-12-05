American Film Institute has announced its AFI Awards 2024 honourees in film and television and will present a special award to the Netflix show Baby Reindeer.

The top 10 films of the year according to AFI are: Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, A Real Pain, Sing Sing, and Wicked.

The top 10 television shows of the year are: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, A Man On The Inside, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Nobody Wants This, The Penguin, Shōgun, Shrinking, and True Detective: Night Country.

Many of the film honourees, which, like the television picks, are “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image”, have already earned early awards season recognition in the United States.

This week the Gothams and New York Film Critics Circle announced their winners, while Film Independent unveiled its Spirit Award nominees. Anora won the Palme d’Or in Cannes, and The Brutalist earned Brady Corbet the Silver Lion for best director at Venice Film Festival.

The AFI Special Award for Baby Reindeer is designated “for works of excellence that fall outside of AFI Awards’ eligibility criteria”.

The honourees will gather on January 10, 2025, at the annual AFI Awards private lunch in Beverly Hills.

AFI Awards selections are made through a jury process involving AFI trustees, artists, critics and scholars. This year’s film and television juries include Gale Anne Hurd, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jane Seymour, Leonard Maltin, and critics Ann Hornaday, Mary McNamara, Janet Maslin, and Peter Travers.