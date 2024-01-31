The Franco-American Cultural Fund (FACF) announced on Wednesday that the 28th annual edition of The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) will run October 29-November 3 at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Hollywood.

The premier annual event of the Franco American Cultural Fund is the largest French film festival in North America and claims to be the largest festival dedicated to French Films and TV programmes in the world.

Five-time Oscar-nominated Anatomy Of A Fall was among the 23 films, 10 series, four TV movies, and 17 short films announced in the 2023 event, which was cancelled due to the Hollywood strikes.

In 2022 films like Final Cut (Kino Lorber), A Family For 1640 Days (Distrib Films US) and The Super 8 Years (Kino Lorber) were picked up for distribution after the festival, while films from 43 filmmakers received US, international or world premieres at the festival.

“TAFFF has become an increasingly important international event for French filmmakers and talent to gain exposure in the Hollywood film community,” said Francois Truffart, executive producer and programmer, TAFFF.

“By providing opportunities for international sales companies and US distributors – including digital platforms – to convene and screen French-language films and series before the start of the Awards Season is pivotal to their overall sales and marketing strategies.”

This year, TAFFF will continue its educational programme which provides 3,000 high school students the opportunity to attend a screening and discussion with filmmakers at the DGA Theater.

“It is with great excitement that we can look forward to hosting The American French Film Festival this year,” said Cécile Rap-Veber, president of the Franco-American Cultural Fund and CEO of Sacem.

“2023 was a very challenging year for the film and television business because of the strikes, but now we can move forward and celebrate the talent and films that this Festival showcases every year.”