Filmmaker Amma Asante and film and TV actor David Morrissey are among the inaugural ambassadors for the UK’s Film and TV Charity.

The charity has launched the ambassador programme to help promote wellbeing and healthier working practices in the screen industries. Further ambassadors are writer Kit de Waal and broadcast journalist Marverine Cole.

Asante is a former child actress who won a Bafta for her directorial debut, A Way Of Life. Her further credits include Belle and episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Morrissey has starred in TV series, including Sherwood, The Missing, and The Walking Dead and directed the 2009 feature Don’t Worry About Me.

De Wall created the Kit de Waal Creative Writing Scholarship to help improve working-class representation in the arts. Writing credits include HBO seriesThe Third Day, starring Jude Law.

Cole is an ITV broadcast journalist.