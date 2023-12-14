Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winning Anatomy Of A Fall leads the nominations for France’s Lumiere awards, nominated in six categories, including best film and best director.
Cedric Kahn’s courtroom drama The Goldman Case and Thomas Cailley’s The Animal Kingdom, have each received five nominations.
All three films have been nominated in the best film category alongside Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer that earned four nominations and Clément Cogitore’s Son of Ramses with three.
The filmmakers of all five of those titles have also been nominated for best director. All five first premiered in Cannes.
The Lumières, loosely considered France’s version of the Golden Globes, are voted on by international correspondents from 36 countries.
Anatomy Of A Fall was also nominated for best screenplay, best cinematography, best actress for Sandra Huller and best revelation for newcomer Milo Machado Graner. The courtroom drama about a woman on trial for her husband’s untimely death in the French Alps continues to dominate awards season, scooping top prizes at the European Film Awards, the Gothams, the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle awards, plus three Golden Globe nominations.
Arthur Harari, who co-wrote the film with Triet, was also nominated for most promising actor at the Lumières for his starring role in another arthouse courtroom drama The Goldman Case. The film, which opened Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight earlier this year, revisits the 1975 trial of leftist radical Pierre Goldman. It has also garnered nominations for best screenplay and best actor for Arieh Worthalter.
The Animal Kingdom, a genre-blending sci-fi thriller-meets-father-son drama, has been nominated for best screenplay, best cinematography and best music. The audacious adventure story set in a world where humans have started to mutate into animals has sold more than 1 million tickets in France and won the prestigious Louis Delluc prize for best film of the year.
Iris Kaltenback’s The Rapture, that premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week and also earned the Louis Delluc prize for best first film, earned three nominations including best screenplay and best actress for star Hafsia Herzi and best first feature.
Also nominated in the best first film category are Stephan Castang’s crowd-pleasing genre film Vincent Must Die, Lea Domenach’s French first lady comedy Bernadette starring Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Baptiste Durand’s friendship drama Junkyard Dogs and Giacomo Abbruzzese’s Berlin competition title Disco Boy. The latter also earned nominations for best cinematography, best music and best actor for star Franz Rogowski.
Nominees in the best international co-production category include Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, Ken Loach’s UK immigration story The Old Oak, Kamal Lazraq’s Hounds, Vladimir Perisic’s Lost Country and Maryam Touzani’s The Blue Caftan.
Despite being France’s selection to compete for a best international feature Oscar, Tran Anh Hung’s The Taste of Things earned just one nomination for best cinematography.
The 2024 Lumiere Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 22 at Paris’ Forum des Images.
The complete list of nominations
Best film
Anatomy Of A Fall dir. Justine Triet
Last Summer dir. Catherine Breillat
Sons Of Ramses dir. Clément Cogitore
The Goldman Case dir. Cédric Kahn
The Animal Kingdom dir. Thomas Cailley
Best director
Catherine Breillat for Last Summer
Thomas Cailley for The Animal Kingdom
Clément Cogitore for Sons Of Ramses
Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case
Justine Triet for Anatomy Of A Fall
Best screenplay
Thomas Cailley for The Animal Kingdom
Quentin Dupieux for Yannick
Cédric Kahn, Nathalie Hertzberg for The Goldman Case
Iris Kaltenbäck for The Rapture
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy Of A Fall
Best documentary
Four Daughters dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
Little Girl Blue dir. Mona Achache
Our Body dir. Claire Simon
La Rivière dir. Dominique Marchais
On The Adamant dir. Nicolas Philibert
Best actress
Catherine Deneuve for Bernadette
Léa Drucker for Last Summer
Virginie Efira for All To Play For
Hafsia Herzi for The Rapture
Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall
Best actor
Vincent Lacoste for Along Came Love
Karim Leklou for Vincent Must Die
Melvil Poupaud for Just The Two Of Us
Franz Rogowski for Disco Boy
Arieh Worthalter for The Goldman Case
Most promising actress
Suzanne Jouannet for La Voie Royale
Louise Mauroy-Panzani for Ama Gloria
Park Ji-Min for Return To Seoul
Claire Pommet for Spirit Of Ecstasy
Ella Rumpf for Marguerite’s Theorem
Most promising actor
Arthur Harari for The Goldman Case
Samuel Kircher for Last Summer
Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy Of A Fall
Raphaël Quenard for Junkyard Dogs
Abdulah Sissoko for The Young Imam
Best first film
Bernadette dir. Léa Domenach
Junkyard Dogs dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand
Disco Boy dir. Giacomo Abbruzzese
The Rapture dir. Iris Kaltenbäck
Vincent Must Die dir. Stéphan Castang
Best international co-production
The Blue Caftan dir. Maryam Touzani
About Dry Grasses dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Lost Country dir. Vladimir Perišić
Hounds dir. Kamal Lazraq
The Old Oak de Ken Loach
Best cinematography
Simon Beaufils for Anatomy Of A Fall
David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom
Hélène Louvart for Disco Boy
Jonathan Ricquebourg for The Taste of Things
Sylvain Verdet for Sons of Ramses
Best score
Amine Bouhafa for Four Daughters
Clément Ducol for Chicken For Linda!
Andrea Laszlo de Simone for Animal Kingdom
Chloé Thévenin for The Mountain
Vitalic for Disco Boy
Best animated film
No Dogs or Italians Allowed dir. Alain Ughetto
Chicken for Linda! dir. Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach
Mars Express dir. Jérémie Périn
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman dir. Pierre Földes
The Siren dir. Sepideh Farsi
No comments yet