Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winning Anatomy Of A Fall leads the nominations for France’s Lumiere awards, nominated in six categories, including best film and best director.

Cedric Kahn’s courtroom drama The Goldman Case and Thomas Cailley’s The Animal Kingdom, have each received five nominations.

All three films have been nominated in the best film category alongside Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer that earned four nominations and Clément Cogitore’s Son of Ramses with three.

The filmmakers of all five of those titles have also been nominated for best director. All five first premiered in Cannes.

The Lumières, loosely considered France’s version of the Golden Globes, are voted on by international correspondents from 36 countries.

Anatomy Of A Fall was also nominated for best screenplay, best cinematography, best actress for Sandra Huller and best revelation for newcomer Milo Machado Graner. The courtroom drama about a woman on trial for her husband’s untimely death in the French Alps continues to dominate awards season, scooping top prizes at the European Film Awards, the Gothams, the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle awards, plus three Golden Globe nominations.

Arthur Harari, who co-wrote the film with Triet, was also nominated for most promising actor at the Lumières for his starring role in another arthouse courtroom drama The Goldman Case. The film, which opened Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight earlier this year, revisits the 1975 trial of leftist radical Pierre Goldman. It has also garnered nominations for best screenplay and best actor for Arieh Worthalter.

The Animal Kingdom, a genre-blending sci-fi thriller-meets-father-son drama, has been nominated for best screenplay, best cinematography and best music. The audacious adventure story set in a world where humans have started to mutate into animals has sold more than 1 million tickets in France and won the prestigious Louis Delluc prize for best film of the year.

Iris Kaltenback’s The Rapture, that premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week and also earned the Louis Delluc prize for best first film, earned three nominations including best screenplay and best actress for star Hafsia Herzi and best first feature.

Also nominated in the best first film category are Stephan Castang’s crowd-pleasing genre film Vincent Must Die, Lea Domenach’s French first lady comedy Bernadette starring Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Baptiste Durand’s friendship drama Junkyard Dogs and Giacomo Abbruzzese’s Berlin competition title Disco Boy. The latter also earned nominations for best cinematography, best music and best actor for star Franz Rogowski.

Nominees in the best international co-production category include Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, Ken Loach’s UK immigration story The Old Oak, Kamal Lazraq’s Hounds, Vladimir Perisic’s Lost Country and Maryam Touzani’s The Blue Caftan.

Despite being France’s selection to compete for a best international feature Oscar, Tran Anh Hung’s The Taste of Things earned just one nomination for best cinematography.

The 2024 Lumiere Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 22 at Paris’ Forum des Images.

The complete list of nominations

Best film

Anatomy Of A Fall dir. Justine Triet

Last Summer dir. Catherine Breillat

Sons Of Ramses dir. Clément Cogitore

The Goldman Case dir. Cédric Kahn

The Animal Kingdom dir. Thomas Cailley

Best director

Catherine Breillat for Last Summer

Thomas Cailley for The Animal Kingdom

Clément Cogitore for Sons Of Ramses

Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case

Justine Triet for Anatomy Of A Fall

Best screenplay

Thomas Cailley for The Animal Kingdom

Quentin Dupieux for Yannick

Cédric Kahn, Nathalie Hertzberg for The Goldman Case

Iris Kaltenbäck for The Rapture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy Of A Fall

Best documentary

Four Daughters dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

Little Girl Blue dir. Mona Achache

Our Body dir. Claire Simon

La Rivière dir. Dominique Marchais

On The Adamant dir. Nicolas Philibert

Best actress

Catherine Deneuve for Bernadette

Léa Drucker for Last Summer

Virginie Efira for All To Play For

Hafsia Herzi for The Rapture

Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall

Best actor

Vincent Lacoste for Along Came Love

Karim Leklou for Vincent Must Die

Melvil Poupaud for Just The Two Of Us

Franz Rogowski for Disco Boy

Arieh Worthalter for The Goldman Case

Most promising actress

Suzanne Jouannet for La Voie Royale

Louise Mauroy-Panzani for Ama Gloria

Park Ji-Min for Return To Seoul

Claire Pommet for Spirit Of Ecstasy

Ella Rumpf for Marguerite’s Theorem

Most promising actor

Arthur Harari for The Goldman Case

Samuel Kircher for Last Summer

Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy Of A Fall

Raphaël Quenard for Junkyard Dogs

Abdulah Sissoko for The Young Imam

Best first film

Bernadette dir. Léa Domenach

Junkyard Dogs dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand

Disco Boy dir. Giacomo Abbruzzese

The Rapture dir. Iris Kaltenbäck

Vincent Must Die dir. Stéphan Castang

Best international co-production

The Blue Caftan dir. Maryam Touzani

About Dry Grasses dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Lost Country dir. Vladimir Perišić

Hounds dir. Kamal Lazraq

The Old Oak de Ken Loach

Best cinematography

Simon Beaufils for Anatomy Of A Fall

David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom

Hélène Louvart for Disco Boy

Jonathan Ricquebourg for The Taste of Things

Sylvain Verdet for Sons of Ramses

Best score

Amine Bouhafa for Four Daughters

Clément Ducol for Chicken For Linda!

Andrea Laszlo de Simone for Animal Kingdom

Chloé Thévenin for The Mountain

Vitalic for Disco Boy

Best animated film

No Dogs or Italians Allowed dir. Alain Ughetto

Chicken for Linda! dir. Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach

Mars Express dir. Jérémie Périn

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman dir. Pierre Földes

The Siren dir. Sepideh Farsi