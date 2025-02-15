Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, Simon Sears, Anders Danielsen Lie and Angeliki Papoulia will lead the cast of Maria Back’s Brave New Love, which will begin shooting in Aarhus, Denmark and Samos, Greece next month.

REinvent is launching international sales on the film, with Ost for Paradis Filmimport handling Danish theatrical distribution and TriArt releasing in cinemas in Sweden.

Brave New Love is a modern love story about Kate, a hypnotherapist married to husband Orla, but having a deeply romantic secret extramarital relationship with Andreas, while trying to be a role model for her daughter Athena. Kate goes on a journey filled with body fluids, intimacy, Greek mythology, laughter, madness, and clumsiness, as she battles societal norms and redefines the rules of love.

The film is produced by Denmark’s Snowglobe with Anna-Maria Kantarius, in co-production with Garagefilm International, StudioBauhaus and Film Stockholm for TV 2 Danmark. Backers include the Danish Film Institute, West Danish Film Fund, Swedish Filminstitute and Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece, with co-development support from the Creative Europe Media Programme.

Swedish director Back’s fiction feature debut Psychosis In Stockholm launched at Goteborg Film Festival in 2020 and was nominated for five of Sweden’s Guldbagge awards including best direction and screenplay for Back. Her first feature, documentary I Remember When I Die, debuted at CPH:DOX in 2016.

“What fascinates me about our main character, Kate, is her dramatic lust for life and how that lust constantly leads her into existential dilemmas into themes such as desire, illusion, craziness, and the absurd, often humorous ways we try to control love and truth in modern society,” said Back.

Rikke Ennis, REinvent International Sales CEO, described Brave New Love as “a fascinating, erotic and thought provoking film dealing with themes such as love, desire and motherhood.”