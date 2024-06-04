Sony Pictures’ untitled shark thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor will shoot in Melbourne, Australia in July.

Plot details are being kept under wraps; Dynevor was confirmed as being in talks to star in May.

The thriller will be directed by Norway’s Tommy Wirkola, whose previous credits include Universal’s Violent Night, and will shoot at Docklands Studios in Melbourne and on-location around Victoria.

Producers are HyperObject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick (Don’t Look Up, Succession).

The untitled thriller will be the first major international film from Sony Pictures to shoot in Victoria since Ghost Rider, starring Nicolas Cage, in 2005.