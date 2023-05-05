Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in Sebastian Lelio’s Voyagers, about the real-life romance between astronomers Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan.

FilmNation Entertainment is launching global sales at the upcoming Cannes market (May 16-24).

Set in 1977 as NASA prepared to launch humanity’s first interstellar probes, the film depicts a race-against-the-clock mission that becomes an unexpected love story between Sagan and his collaborator Druyan.

FilmNation Entertainment paired Druyan with screenwriters Lelio and Jessica Goldberg, who based the original screenplay on interviews with Druyan and others who worked on the mission, known as The Golden Record.

Ben Browning is producing for FilmNation Entertainment, alongside Lynda Obst and Druyan.

“Imagine falling madly, truly in love with one of the greatest humans who ever lived, while creating a complex message about what it is to be alive, a golden record affixed to the first interstellar spacecraft launched by our species, bound to sail the Milky Way galaxy long after Earth ceases to exist,” said Druyan of the film. “After years of searching, I feel that we have found exactly the right colleagues and artists to capture the magic of it.”

US astronomer Sagan died aged 62 in 1996; he was married to Druyan from 1981 until his death.

FilmNation previously partnered with Lelio on Gloria Bell and Disobedience. Both Garfield (2008) and Edgar-Jones (2020) have previously been named Screen UK-Ireland Stars of Tomorrow.