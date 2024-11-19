Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival co-head and artistic director Andrew Murphy is stepping down from the organisation and co-head and executive director Elie Chivi has been appointed as the new executive director heading into the 35th anniversary year.

Jenna Dufton, who serves as director of festival programming, will step into the expanded role of festival director overseeing programming, industry initiatives, and operations.

Murphy, who joined in 2012, departs today (November 19) to pursue other opportunities. During his tenure he helped shape Inside Out’s global profile by developing industry programming and establishing critical relationships with studios and streamers, including Netflix, Crave, and Amazon. He also spearheaded the world’s only queer finance forum.

“It would be an understatement to say that Inside Out has changed my life,” said Murphy. “This organisation has afforded me the privilege to meet, engage with, and learn from an expansive and diverse queer creative community across Toronto, Canada, and the world. Working to achieve tangible results in the development and production spaces for our current and future queer storytellers has been truly incredible.”

Chivi, who has served in his current role since 2023, thanked Murphy and said, “I believe that cinema is a transformative medium that can bridge cultural divides and I’m excited to continue elevating our community’s stories at this storied festival.”

Since joining Inside Out in 2015, Dufton has shaping programming both at the flagship Toronto festival and year-round initiatives like the RE:Focus Fund, which has distributed more than $300,000 in grants to filmmakers. Besides curating the festival under the expanded remit, Dufton will continue to develop the organisation’s industry programming.

Dufton added, “As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the history that has shaped us while looking forward to a vibrant future. I am eager to collaborate with my team as we focus on strengthening our roots in the local queer community, amplifying voices and stories that matter, and creating deeper connections between artists, audiences, and industry professionals.”

Board chair Japneet Kaur said, “With these changes we are well positioned to continue delivering inclusive and innovative queer content that challenges attitudes and changes lives.”

As a part of the leadership changes, Inside Out will also look to hire a director of development to drive fundraising efforts across individual, government, corporate, and foundation partnerships.

The 2025 anniversary edition will run from May 23-31.