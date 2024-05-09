Andy Serkis will direct and star in The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum for Warner Bros and New Line Cinema.

The film is aiming for a 2026 release.

Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, screenwriters on the original trilogy, will write the script with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. The screenplay is reportedly in early stages of development.

Walsh and Boyens are also producing alongside Peter Jackson who directed the original Lord Of The Rings Trilogy. It will be executive produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and The Imaginarium’s Jonathan Cavendish.

Warner Bros New Line Cinema previously announced an animated feature Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim which is scheduled for a 2024 Christmas release.