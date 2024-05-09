Screen profiles all the films in the Cannes Film Festival’s Official Selection and parallel sections.
Cannes Film Festival has always given the impression of being mightily comfortable in its own space — and certainly not seeking or needing much validation from Hollywood’s awards economy. After all, as the world’s most famous and prestigious annual celebration of auteur cinema, it already has a powerful brand that commands respect.
Still, after the top two prizewinners from last year’s festival — Palme d’Or recipient Anatomy Of A Fall and grand prix winner The Zone Of Interest — went on to earn best picture Oscar nominations, Cannes Film Festival delegate general Thierry Frémaux could not resist revelling in the moment. “Here we are in March, and the top winners at last year’s Cannes are still in the conversation, and here at the Oscars,” declared a buoyant Frémaux, attending one of the many revels over Oscars weekend. The festival had already announced that its 2024 Competition jury would be led by Greta Gerwig — a best adapted screenplay nominee, of course, at the 2024 Oscars with Barbie.
Whether Cannes can improve on last year’s haul of three best picture Oscar nominees (Martin Scorsese’s Out of Competition entry Killers Of The Flower Moon completed the trio) remains to be seen, but it’s fair to say the 2024 festival — while not shedding its auteur prestige — will command Hollywood attention. Especially since it was films not in the English language at Cannes that stayed the distance in the major awards races: if films like Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest can win Oscars in categories such as original screenplay and sound, then any of this year’s Competition entries, from any country of origin, could come into play this awards season.
Not everyone will welcome Cannes cosying up to Oscar, and many cineastes will devour the line-up with no interest in which films go on to snag the affirmation of Ampas and Bafta voters. As usual there’s plenty to be excited about, including new films from Jia Zhangke, Paolo Sorrentino, Kirill Serebrennikov, Andrea Arnold and Francis Ford Coppola competing for the Palme d’Or, and the likes of Sergei Loznitsa, Rithy Panh and 2018 outstanding debut Bafta winner Rungano Nyoni elsewhere in the line-up.
Distributors and festival programmers will comb the selections and sidebars for gems from filmmakers both established and unfamiliar — seeking to outflank their competitors by swooping on the next wave of buzz titles — while producers, financiers and sales agents will be talent-scouting for the future. Whatever your agenda at this year’s festival, we hope our capsule previews over the next 15 pages provide a handy roadmap to all the films on offer.
Competition
- All We Imagine As Light (Payal Kapadia)
- Anora (Sean Baker)
- The Apprentice (Ali Abbasi)
- Beating Hearts (Gilles Lellouche)
- Bird (Andrea Arnold)
- Caught By The Tides (Jia Zhangke)
- Emilia Perez (Jacques Audiard)
- The Girl With The Needle (Magnus von Horn)
- Grand Tour (Miguel Gomes)
- Kinds Of Kindness (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Limonov: The Ballad (Kirill Serebrennikov)
- Marcello Mio (Christophe Honoré)
- Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)
- The Most Precious Of Cargoes (Michel Hazanavicius)
- Motel Destino (Karim Aïnouz)
- Oh, Canada (Paul Schrader)
- Parthenope (Paolo Sorrentino)
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Mohammad Rasoulof)
- The Shrouds (David Cronenberg)
- The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)
- Three Kilometres To The End Of The World (Emanuel Parvu)
- Wild Diamond (Agathe Riedinger)
Out of Competition
- The Count Of Monte Cristo (Alexandre de La Patelliere, Matthieu Delaporte)
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (George Miller)
- Horizon: An American Saga (Kevin Costner)
- Rumours (Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin)
- The Second Act (Quentin Dupieux)
- She’s Got No Name (Peter Chan)
Cannes Premiere
- Everybody Loves Touda (Nabil Ayouch)
- It’s Not Me (Leos Carax)
- Jim’s Story (Jean-Marie Larrieu, Arnaud Larrieu)
- The Marching Band (Emmanuel Courcol)
- Maria (Jessica Palud)
- Meeting With Pol Pot (Rithy Panh)
- Misericordia (Alain Guiraudie)
- To Live, To Die, To Live Again (Gaël Morel)
Un Certain Regard
- Armand (Halfdan Ullmann Tondel)
- Black Dog (Guan Hu)
- The Damned (Roberto Minervini)
- Dog On Trial (Laetitia Dosch)
- Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)
- Holy Cow (Louise Courvoisier)
- My Sunshine (Hiroshi Okuyama)
- Niki (Céline Sallette)
- Norah (Tawfik Alzaidi)
- On Becoming A Guinea Fowl (Rungano Nyoni)
- Le Royaume (Julien Colonna)
- Santosh (Sandhya Suri)
- September Says (Ariane Labed)
- The Shameless (Konstantin Bojanov)
- The Story Of Souleymane (Boris Lojkine)
- Viet And Nam (Truong Minh Quy)
- The Village Next To Paradise (Mo Harawe)
- When The Light Breaks (Runar Runarsson)
Midnight Screenings
- The Balconettes (Noémie Merlant)
- I, The Executioner (Seung Wan Ryoo)
- The Surfer (Lorcan Finnegan)
- Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (Soi Cheang)
Special Screenings
- Apprendre (Claire Simon)
- The Belle From Gaza (Yolande Zauberman)
- Ernest Cole: Lost And Found (Raoul Peck)
- Filmlovers! (Arnaud Desplechin)
- The Invasion (Sergei Loznitsa)
- Lula (Oliver Stone)
- Nasty (Tudor Giurgiu, Tudor D Popescu, Cristian Pascariu)
- An Ordinary Case (Daniel Auteuil)
- An Unfinished Film (Lou Ye)
Cannes Classics Documentaries
- Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (Nanette Burstein)
- Faye (Laurent Bouzereau)
- François Truffaut: My Life, A Screenplay (David Teboul)
- Jacques Demy — The Pink And The Black (Florence Platarets)
- Jacques Rozier: From One Wave To Another (Emmanuel Barnault)
- Jim Henson Idea Man (Ron Howard)
- Once Upon A Time Michel Legrand (Dir David Hertzog Dessites)
- Walking In The Movies (Lyang Kim)
Directors’ Fortnight
- Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point (Tyler Taormina)
- Desert Of Namibia (Yoko Yamanaka)
- East Of Noon (Hala Elkoussy)
- Eat The Night (Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel)
- Eephus (Carson Lund)
- The Falling Sky (Eryk Rocha, Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha)
- Gazer (Ryan J Sloan)
- Ghost Cat Anzu (Yoko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita)
- Good One (India Donaldson)
- The Hyperboreans (Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cociña)
- In His Own Image (Thierry de Peretti)
- Mongrel (Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin)
- The Other Way Around (Jonas Trueba)
- Plastic Guns (Jean-Christophe Meurisse)
- Savanna And The Mountain (Paulo Carneiro)
- Sister Midnight (Karan Kandhari)
- Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed (Hernan Rosselli)
- This Life Of Mine (Sophie Fillieres)
- To A Land Unknown (Mahdi Fleifel)
- Universal Language (Matthew Rankin)
- Visiting Hours (Patricia Mazuy)
Critics’ Week
- Across The Sea (Saïd Hamich Benlarbi)
- Animale (Emma Benestan)
- Baby (Marcelo Caetano)
- Block Pass (Antoine Chevrollier)
- Blue Sun Palace (Constance Tsang)
- The Brink Of Dreams (Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir)
- Ghost Trail (Jonathan Millet)
- Julie Keeps Quiet (Leonardo Van Dijl)
- Locust (KEFF)
- Queens Of Drama (Alexis Langlois)
- Simon Of The Mountain (Federico Luis)
Profiles by: Ellie Calnan, Claudia Cox, Tim Dams, Charles Gant, Elaine Guerini, Jeremy Kay, Rebecca Leffler, Lee Marshall, Wendy Mitchell, Jonathan Romney, Michael Rosser, Mona Tabbara, Silvia Wong.
