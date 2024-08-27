Angelina Jolie will receive Toronto International Film Festival’s TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media at the festival’s awards fundraiser on September 8.

The Impact Award recognises leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema. Prior recipients include Pedro Almodóvar, Mira Nair and Alanis Obomsawin.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said Jolie was “a multifaceted talent whose unwavering commitment to positive change” cemented her reputation as “a veritable humanitarian and global force to be reckoned with”.

Jolie will attend the world premiere of her latest film as director, Without Blood, on September 8. She previously attended the 2017 festival as director with First They Killed My Father and The Breadwinner, on which she served as executive producer.

Without Blood is based on the bestseller by Alessandro Baricco and stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict.

Jolie’s other prior directing efforts are 2015’s By The Sea, 2014’s Unbroken and 2011’s In The Land Of Blood And Honey.

Jolie is the final honouree and joins previously announced TIFF Tribute Awards recipients Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, Durga Chew-Bose, David Cronenberg, Clément Ducol and Camille Dalmais, Jharrel Jerome, Mike Leigh and Zhao Tao.

TIFF runs September 5-15.