The Venice Gap-Financing Market (September 1-3), part of the Venice Production Bridge, will present 34 fiction and documentary projects at the 80th Venice International Film Festival (August 30-Septmber 9), including a new project from Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir, All Before You.
All Before You offers a retelling of the 1963 farner-led revolt against British colonial rule in Palestine. Jacir’s previous director credits include The Oblivion Theory, which won the top prize at the Berlinale co-production market in 2021, Salt Of This Sea, Wajib and When I Saw You, plus TV series Ramy.
The Venice Gap-Financing Market, now marking its 10th edition, offers selected projects from Europe and around the world the opportunity to close their international financing, through one-to-one meetings with international decision-makers. This year’s focus will be Germany and Quebec.
All projects are at the final stages of development and funding. Each of the fiction feature projects has at least 70% of its funding in place.
The market also has a further 25 immersive projects and three Biennale College Cinema projects.
Feature film projects at the Gap-Financing Market
All Before You (Palestine-UK-Fr-Qat-Saudi)
Dir. Annemarie Jacir
Prod. Philistine Films
Blue Blood (Latvia-Estonia-Greece)
Dir. Juris Kursietis
Prod. White Picture
Blue Flower (Can-Belg)
Dir. Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Prod. Colonelle films
Caravan (Czech-Slovakia-It)
Dir. Zuzana Kirchnerová
Prod. MasterFilm
Daughter’s Daughter (Taipei- US)
Dir. Huang Xi
Prod. Sun Lok Productions
Dayao Swims Against The Flow (Fr-China-Lux- Port-S Kor)
Dir. Zhang Tao
Prod. House on Fire
Drowning Dry (Lithuania-Latvia-Ser)
Dir. Laurynas Bareisa
Prod. Afterschool Production
Earthquake (Japan-US)
Dir. Neo Sora
Prods. Cineric Creative, Zakkubalan, Cinema Inutile
Elephants In The Fog (Nepal-Fr)
Dir. Abinash Bikram Shah
Prods. Les Valseurs, Underground Talkies Nepal
England Made Me (Swe-Belg-UK)
Dir. Måns Månsson
Prods. Fasad Film Production AB
Ethel (Can-Ire)
Dir. Aisling Walsh
Prod. Sphère Média
Fredy (Can)
Dir. Will Prosper
Prod. Peripheria (VPB Focus Quebec)
From The Dark (It)
Dir. Giovanni Piras
Prod. La Sarraz Pictures
Girl In The Clouds (Fr-Belg)
Dir. Philippe Riche
Prod. Brio Films
Hen (Ger-Greece)
Dir. György Palfi
Prods. Pallas Film, View Master Films, Twenty Twenty Vision (VPB Focus Germany)
Nothing But The Truth About Extraterrestrials (Can)
Dirs. Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel
Prod. La Ruelle Films (VPB Focus Quebec)
Picturehouse (Viet-Fr-Phil- Sing)
Dir. Minh Nguyen-Vo
Prods. Girelle Production, Hkfilm, East Films, Add Oil Films, Daluyong Studios
Poem About Stars (Ukr-It-Fr)
Dir. Dmytro Kashuba
Prod. Sarke Studio Ukraine
Reshma Shera (Germ-India)
Dir. Megha Ramaswamy
Prods. NiKo Film, Nicole Gerhards (VPB Focus Germany)
Starseed (Rom-Fr)
Dir. Anca Damian
Prods. Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios
Summer War (Chile-Arg- Uru-Can)
Dir. Alicia Scherson
Prod. Araucaria Cine
Thank You For Banking With Us! (Germ-Palestine)
Dir. Laila Abbas
Prod. In Good Company GmbH
The Bone Sparrow (Australia)
Dir. Kim Mordaunt
Prod. Carver Films
The Damned (It-Belg-US)
Dir. Roberto Minervini
Prods. Okta Film, Michigan Films, Pulpa Film
The French Teacher (Bra-Fr- Port)
Dir. Ricardo Alves Jr.
Prods. Entre Filmes, Les Valseurs, Karõ Filmes
Vermiglio Or The Mountain Bride (It-Fr-Belg)
Dir. Maura Del Pero
Prods. Cinedora, Charades, Versus
The Worlds Of Hamdi (Can)
Dir. Isabelle Lavigne
Prod. micro_scope
Zsazsa Zaturnnah Vs The Amazonistas Of Planet X (Phil-Fr)
Dir. Avid Liongoren
Prod. Rocketsheep Studio,Ghosts City Films
Documentary projects at the Gap-Financing Market
After The Evil (Fr)
Dir. Tamara Erde
Prod. Gloria Films Production
Animus (Fr)
Dir. Eliane De Latour
Prod. Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée, Les Films Du Tambour De Soie
Fiore Mio (It-Belg)
Dir. Paolo Cognetti
Prod. Samarcanda Film
Invisible (It-Fr)
Dir. Adele Tulli
Prods. FilmAffair, Pepito Produzioni, Les Films d’Ici
Jacindamania (NZ)
Dirs. Pietra Brettkelly, Justin Pemberton
Prods. This Too Shall Pass, Pietra Brettkelly Films
Re-Creation (Ire-Lux)
Dirs. Jim Sheridan, David Merriman
Prods. Hell’s Kitchen, Joli Rideau Media
