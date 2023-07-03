The Venice Gap-Financing Market (September 1-3), part of the Venice Production Bridge, will present 34 fiction and documentary projects at the 80th Venice International Film Festival (August 30-Septmber 9), including a new project from Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir, All Before You.

All Before You offers a retelling of the 1963 farner-led revolt against British colonial rule in Palestine. Jacir’s previous director credits include The Oblivion Theory, which won the top prize at the Berlinale co-production market in 2021, Salt Of This Sea, Wajib and When I Saw You, plus TV series Ramy.

The Venice Gap-Financing Market, now marking its 10th edition, offers selected projects from Europe and around the world the opportunity to close their international financing, through one-to-one meetings with international decision-makers. This year’s focus will be Germany and Quebec.

All projects are at the final stages of development and funding. Each of the fiction feature projects has at least 70% of its funding in place.

The market also has a further 25 immersive projects and three Biennale College Cinema projects.

Feature film projects at the Gap-Financing Market

All Before You (Palestine-UK-Fr-Qat-Saudi)

Dir. Annemarie Jacir

Prod. Philistine Films

Blue Blood (Latvia-Estonia-Greece)

Dir. Juris Kursietis

Prod. White Picture

Blue Flower (Can-Belg)

Dir. Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Prod. Colonelle films

Caravan (Czech-Slovakia-It)

Dir. Zuzana Kirchnerová

Prod. MasterFilm

Daughter’s Daughter (Taipei- US)

Dir. Huang Xi

Prod. Sun Lok Productions

Dayao Swims Against The Flow (Fr-China-Lux- Port-S Kor)

Dir. Zhang Tao

Prod. House on Fire

Drowning Dry (Lithuania-Latvia-Ser)

Dir. Laurynas Bareisa

Prod. Afterschool Production

Earthquake (Japan-US)

Dir. Neo Sora

Prods. Cineric Creative, Zakkubalan, Cinema Inutile

Elephants In The Fog (Nepal-Fr)

Dir. Abinash Bikram Shah

Prods. Les Valseurs, Underground Talkies Nepal

England Made Me (Swe-Belg-UK)

Dir. Måns Månsson

Prods. Fasad Film Production AB

Ethel (Can-Ire)

Dir. Aisling Walsh

Prod. Sphère Média

Fredy (Can)

Dir. Will Prosper

Prod. Peripheria (VPB Focus Quebec)

From The Dark (It)

Dir. Giovanni Piras

Prod. La Sarraz Pictures

Girl In The Clouds (Fr-Belg)

Dir. Philippe Riche

Prod. Brio Films

Hen (Ger-Greece)

Dir. György Palfi

Prods. Pallas Film, View Master Films, Twenty Twenty Vision (VPB Focus Germany)

Nothing But The Truth About Extraterrestrials (Can)

Dirs. Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel

Prod. La Ruelle Films (VPB Focus Quebec)

Picturehouse (Viet-Fr-Phil- Sing)

Dir. Minh Nguyen-Vo

Prods. Girelle Production, Hkfilm, East Films, Add Oil Films, Daluyong Studios

Poem About Stars (Ukr-It-Fr)

Dir. Dmytro Kashuba

Prod. Sarke Studio Ukraine

Reshma Shera (Germ-India)

Dir. Megha Ramaswamy

Prods. NiKo Film, Nicole Gerhards (VPB Focus Germany)

Starseed (Rom-Fr)

Dir. Anca Damian

Prods. Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios

Summer War (Chile-Arg- Uru-Can)

Dir. Alicia Scherson

Prod. Araucaria Cine

Thank You For Banking With Us! (Germ-Palestine)

Dir. Laila Abbas

Prod. In Good Company GmbH

The Bone Sparrow (Australia)

Dir. Kim Mordaunt

Prod. Carver Films

The Damned (It-Belg-US)

Dir. Roberto Minervini

Prods. Okta Film, Michigan Films, Pulpa Film

The French Teacher (Bra-Fr- Port)

Dir. Ricardo Alves Jr.

Prods. Entre Filmes, Les Valseurs, Karõ Filmes

Vermiglio Or The Mountain Bride (It-Fr-Belg)

Dir. Maura Del Pero

Prods. Cinedora, Charades, Versus

The Worlds Of Hamdi (Can)

Dir. Isabelle Lavigne

Prod. micro_scope

Zsazsa Zaturnnah Vs The Amazonistas Of Planet X (Phil-Fr)

Dir. Avid Liongoren

Prod. Rocketsheep Studio,Ghosts City Films

Documentary projects at the Gap-Financing Market

After The Evil (Fr)

Dir. Tamara Erde

Prod. Gloria Films Production

Animus (Fr)

Dir. Eliane De Latour

Prod. Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée, Les Films Du Tambour De Soie

Fiore Mio (It-Belg)

Dir. Paolo Cognetti

Prod. Samarcanda Film

Invisible (It-Fr)

Dir. Adele Tulli

Prods. FilmAffair, Pepito Produzioni, Les Films d’Ici

Jacindamania (NZ)

Dirs. Pietra Brettkelly, Justin Pemberton

Prods. This Too Shall Pass, Pietra Brettkelly Films

Re-Creation (Ire-Lux)

Dirs. Jim Sheridan, David Merriman

Prods. Hell’s Kitchen, Joli Rideau Media