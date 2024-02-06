Apple Original Films has acquired global rights to Sundance 2023 selection Fancy Dance starring Oscar-nominated Lily Gladstone from Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Erica Tremblay’s feature directorial debut will get a theatrical release prior to debuting on Apple TV+ this year.

Fancy Dance follows Jax, a woman living on the Seneca-Cayuga Reservation in Oklahoma, who investigates the disappearance of her sister while caring for her niece Roki as the youngster prepares for a ceremony.

Amid a growing custody dispute, Jax and Roki take off and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. The cast includes Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Shea Whigham, Crystle Lightning, and Audrey Wasilewski.

“As a Native American filmmaker, seeing my community included in the rich tapestry of cinema is a dream come true,” said Tremblay, who also co-wrote and produced Fancy Dance.

The feature is a Confluential Films and Significant Productions/AUM Group production. Producers are Deidre Backs, Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Tommy Oliver, while executive producers include Gladstone, Bird Runningwater, Charlotte Koh, and Forest Whitaker.

WME Independent brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.