Archstone Entertainment has acquired international rights to horror thriller The Deep Web: Murdershow and has launched AFM sales.

Dan Zachary wrote and directed the story of a journalist whose search for clues in his sister’s murder leads him to a disturbing crypto currency website on the dark web called The Murdershow.

As those close to him disappear, he must find and stop those behind a reign of terror.

Aiden Howard (Riverdale, Firefly Lane) stars as the tenacious reporter, Josh Blacker (Elysium, See) is the lead detective on the case, and Kimi Alexander (A Million Little Things) plays a woman caught in the crosshairs of the murderous group running the site.

Vancouver production company Hadron Features produced in association with Convoke Media in the first of a slate of films they plan to produce together. Tubi previously acquired US rights to The Deep Web: Murdershow from XYZ Films.

Todd Slater, owner of Convoke Media, negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers with Jack Sheehan on behalf of Archstone, who said: “Launching sales right on Halloween couldn’t be better timing for this tale, which will ensure you never walk through a haunted house again. Your worst fears of claustrophobia, torture, and … of course, clowns … come to life when twisted sadists enact their darkest pleasures onto helpless victims, all in front of an international online audience. Buckle up!”

Executive producer Chris Wilkinson of Hadron Features added, “We’re thrilled to be working with Todd Slater and the group at Archstone to bring this dark and thrilling film to International audiences”

“Hadron Films brought some serious talent and world-class resources to the table for this movie and I’m excited to make many more films with this team in the future,” said Slater.