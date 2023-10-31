Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has reported robust pre-sales on the upcoming Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare from the producers behind this year’s hit Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey.

PEG has licensed rights involving theatrical components on the slasher horror to: Australia and New Zealand (Umbrella), Mexico and Latin America (Cine Video y TV), Germany and Italy (Plaion), UK (101 Films), Benelux (Movie Company), France (Crome Films), and Spain (Flins y Piniculas).

Further deals have closed in Scandinavia (Njutafilms), Japan (Rights Cube), Middle East (VOX Cinemas), Turkey (BG Film), Russia/CIS (Voxell Films), Philippines (Viva), Taiwan (AV Jet), and Mongolia (Filmridge). ITN will handle distribution in North America.

Principal photography on the Jagged Edge Productions feature is scheduled to begin in early 2024. The project came together after J.M. Barrie’s beloved 1904 play Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up and 1911 novel Peter And Wendy entered the public domain in the US last year.

Scott Jeffrey will direct Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare from a script by Rhys Frake-Waterfield about a malevolent Peter Pan who steals the souls of his victims and traps them in a realm called Neverland. The screenplay is described as a cross between Insidious and A Nightmare On Elm Street.

Jeffrey and Frake-Waterfield are producing for Jagged Edge Productions while Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland are executive producers for ITN Studios.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey grossed more than $7.5m at the global box office.

PEG’s AFM sales slate includes worldwide rights on the Jon Heder, Shannon Elizabeth, and Tom Berenger comedy Plan B from Brandon Tamburri.