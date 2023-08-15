US-based Powder Hound Pictures and Polish Film Institute are jointly financing and producing Auschwitz drama Enemy Of My Enemy based on the remarkable true story of Polish Captain Witold Pilecki.

Producers Jayne-Ann Tenggren (1917) and Elizabeth Stillwell (Lizzie) are out to a director and cast, with plans to film the feature in Poland and Italy.

Matt King (Boomtown) has adapted the screenplay from Marco Patricelli’s book Ochotnik (The Volunteer).

The story follows Pilecki as he volunteers to be arrested and taken to the Auschwitz concentration camp operated by the Nazis in Poland, where he forms a resistance group and leaks information about conditions inside the camp to the Allies.

Following his escape from the camp Pilecki fought after the Second World War for a free and independent Poland.

Tenggren and Stillwell are working with a local production team and are conducting extensive research with Pilecki’s family.

“I was thrilled to read the script and to be working with the filmmakers,” said fought great-grandson Krzysztof Kosior. “I am grateful this film is being made and that a global audience will know my great-grandfather’s story.”

Legal representatives for the project are Carolyn Hunt and Stephen Weizenecker of Barnes & Thornburg, and Maciej Kubiak and Piotr Nikołajuk of Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk (SKP Law