Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Apr 12-14) Total gross to date Week 1. Back To Black (Studiocanal) £2.7m £2.7m 1 2. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) £1.8m £17.3m 3 3. Civil War (Entertainment Film) £1.6m £1.8m 2 4. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros) £1.2m £11.9m 3 5. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony) £787,034 £14.1m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.26

Studiocanal’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black led the UK and Ireland box office this weekend with a £2.7m debut.

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s feature, starring Marisa Abela as the late singer, opened in 719 cinemas – the widest of the year so far – making for a £3,853 location average.

It is behind that of Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love which debuted with £4.2m back in February and is down on other British musician biopics – 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody (£9.5) and 2019’s Rocketman (£5.3m).

Back To Black did however beat out Sony’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody which scored a £1.4m opening in 2022 and has already surpassed the lifetime total of Taylor-Johnson’s John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy (£1.4m).

Alongside 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow Abela, the cast also includes Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Amy’s father Mitch, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia. The script was written by Matt Greenhalgh.

A Civil start

In second place is Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 with a further £1.8m added in its third weekend at the box office. The animation’s total now stands at £17.3m.

Alex Garland’s Civil War opened on £1.6m from 653 screens for Entertainment Film Distributors. The dystopian drama, following a group of war correspondents making their way across a divided America, made £1.8m in total with previews.

It is the UK director’s highest opening in the territory – ahead of 2022’s Men (£315,950) and 2015’s Ex Machina (£1.1m). The cast is led by Kirsten Dunst, Nick Offerman and Cailee Spaeny. It first premiered at SXSW.

For Warner Bros, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire landed £1.2m in its third weekend to reach a cume just shy of £12m.

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire made £787,034 on its fourth session to bring its total to £14.1m.

Dropping out of the top five for the first time since opening seven weeks ago was Warner Bros’ Dune: Part 2 after adding £567,644. The sequel has made £38.1m and has now entered the top 100 highest-grossing films at the UK box office.

In its second weekend, Universal’s Monkey Man dropped 49% to bring in £387,036. The Dev Patel action title stands at £1.7m.

Disney horror The First Omen scored £260,465 in its second weekend, tipping it over the one million mark with £1.2m.

Still going strong in its 11th session is Universal animation Migration which added a further £106,248 to its £21m pot.

Trafalgar Releasing’s live concert Suga | Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ The Moviemade £102,850 in its opening weekend. The K-Pop musician’s tour film opened on April 10, making for a £220,582 cume.

Another box office stalwart - Studiocanal’s Wicked Little Letters - saw in £58,168 on its eighth weekend. With a total of £9.2m, it is one of the highest-grossing UK films since the pandemic.

Sydney Sweeney thriller Immaculate took £47,277 on its fourth week of play for Black Bear, bringing its running total to £1.7m.

Disney animation Luca made a further £29,704 on its second weekend for a cume of £220,723.

For Mubi, Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days continues an impressive box office run. The Oscar nominee dropped just 38% with £28,139 and has a running total of £1.2m.

Studiocanal’s Mothers’ Instinct is still just shy of £1m after adding £25,360 in its third weekend for a running total of £920,894.

Fellow non-English language Oscar nominee The Teachers’ Lounge opened on £24,349 for Curzon in 37 venues. Ilker Catak’s German drama, which premiered at Berlinale Panorama in 2023, made £37,621 including previews.

Vertigo Releasing’s Late Night With The Devil scored £22,211 in its fourth session, bringing its total to £747,688.

Medieval comedy Seize Them! took £15,354 in its second weekend for Entertainment Film Distributors and now stands at £243,580.

Victor Erice’s Spanish-Argentine drama Close Your Eyes opened on £7,858 from 10 cinemas for New Wave Films and has made £8,509 including previews.