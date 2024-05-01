Almost 70 emerging creatives have received over £120,000 in grants from Bafta through the Prince William Bursaries and the newly created Refugee Journalism Project.

The Refugee Journalism Project is awarding £30,000 to 11 individuals who have been forcibly displaced including filmmakers, producers and editors. Now based in the UK, the creatives come from places including Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Gaza.

In its fourth year, the Prince William Bafta Bursaries awards 58 creatives from low socio-economic backgrounds with grants of up to £2,000.

Recipients include actors, filmmakers, costume designers, production assistants and camera and sound trainees. Grants can be put towards essential costs such as driving lessons, training and specialist equipment.

The Prince William Bafta Bursary Fund was spearheaded by director Paul Greengrass and is supported by the Thompson Family Charitable Trust, Hamish McAlpine, the Zilberman Film Foundation, Peter Samengo-Turner and 5451.

Prince William Bafta Bursaries

Theresa Aghaizu, production assistant

Naveed Amiri, assistant producer

Sakky Barnor, editor

Mariella Bucci, costume trainee

Taylor Clarke, electrical trainee

Imogen Cowan, sound trainee

Molly Dennis, assistant producer

Oran Dunn, filmmaker and actor

Jade Fabiyi, production assistant

Rebs Fisher-Jackson, writer/director and script supervisor

Shanine Gallagher, junior video production assistant

Holly Glover, second assistant editor

Konadu Gyamfi, director, writer and producer

Teleri Hughes, actor, writer and director

Sam Hume, writer and producer

Harley Jenkins, principal costume trainee

Jere Kadi, production runner

Diggy Kakoty, camera trainee

Cameron Keywood, game designer

Sabab Khan, director of photography/camera operator

Nikki Khosrowpour, production runner

Jasmine Lindemann, film events producer

Rachel Main, writer

Carla Martins, camera trainee

Carie Martyn, art department trainee

Obediah Mayamona, writer, director and actor

Rachael McDonald, assistant media scheduler

Tasha Middleton, costume designer

Millie Morgan, production and development assistant producer

Emily Morus-Jones, TV puppeteer and puppet maker

Kristiina Oja, script supervisor

Bianca Parris, lighting trainee

Phoebe Riley, costume maker

Paul Roberts, writer

Jameel Shariff, assistant producer

Kaljeven Singh Lally, assistant editor

Sharon Sørensen, character animator

Charmaine Stewart, art department assistant

Sofia Tattum, second assistant camera

Lauren Taylor, art department trainee

Daniella Timperley, base production assistant

Lindsay Walker, filmmaker

Ryan Warrender, second assistant sound

Max Webster, game designer

Francesco Zavaglia, location assistant/floor runner

Refugee Journalism Project Film, Games & Television Bursaries recipients: