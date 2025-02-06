MediCinema, the hospital charity providing cinema to patients, will receive the Bafta outstanding British contribution to cinema award at the 2025 Bafta Film Awards.

MediCinema CEO Colin Lawrence will be presented with the award during the ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, on Sunday, February 16.

The honorary award is presented to an individual or organisation that has made ‘a significant and inspiring contribution to film through a particular project or work’ according to Bafta, with a focus on recognising efforts that might not otherwise be eligible in the competitive categories.

Founded in 1999, MediCinema builds and operates cinemas inside hospitals and places of care, enabling patients and their families to enjoy big-screen experiences in a safe and medically supported environment. Patients are able to attend screenings in hospital beds; and screenings are free of charge. More than 17,500 patients attended MediCinema screenings in 2024.

“MediCinema’s unique cinema experience provides meaningful benefits to hospital patients and their families, by offering the immersive experience of film to alleviate the feelings of anxiety and isolation that people so often feel when in hospital,” said Jane Millichip, Bafta CEO. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the societal good of film deployed in this way.”

“Film and cinema have an incredible power to remove people from their everyday surroundings,” said Lawrence. “Many in hospital are going through very difficult times, and we see every day how being immersed in the power of the big screen can benefit their psychological wellbeing and provide meaningful release from the challenges of being on the wards.”

Previously recipients of the outstanding British contribution to cinema award include Andy Serkis, Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlson, the National Film and Television School, Curzon, Angels Costumes, and BBC Films.