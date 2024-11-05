Bankside Films has revealed a first look at Calum Macdiarmid’s feature debut, prison thriller Wasteman.

Rye Lane’s David Jonsson stars alongside The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Tom Blyth. Bankside has also revealed additional cast, star of Disney+ series Rivals Alex Hassell, plus Corin Silva and Paul Hilton.

The UK film, currently in post-production, follows a parolee whose hopes of a fresh start are jeopardised by the arrival of a new cellmate.

Sophia Gibber and Myles Payne of Agile Films produce, in association with Philip Barantini and Samantha Beddoe’s It’s All Made Up Productions and Hoopsa Films, with a script by Hunter Andrews and Eoin Doran.

Lionsgate will release the film in the UK and Ireland.