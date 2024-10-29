Screen International is rounding up the key projects launched before and during this year’s American Film Market (AFM), which runs November 5-10 at the Palms Casino Resort.
Refresh the page for latest updates.
Faster Than Horses
Ansel Elgort leads James Erskine’s survival thriller, that’s based on a true story. a A former Olympian attempts a series of marathons across the Sahara Desert, that turns into a battle for survival. Bear Grylls is among the producers.
Sales: Upgrade
One Night Only
Belfast star Colin Morgan and Calam Lynch star in an Irish comedy-drama from David Gleeson. The manager of a small-town cinema is subjected to the Friday night from hell as a sequence of calamities unfold.
Sales: Myriad Pictures
Dangerous Games To Play
Angel Gomez’s supernatural horror is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Scott Strauss, through their nascent joint venture Badlands. A group of friends find playing occult games has some unwanted consequences.
Sales: Altitude Film Sales; CAA Media Finance for US
The Light Fantastic
Jeremy Irvine, Rupert Everett, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Layton Williams star in a fresh take on the world of competitive ballroom dancing. Chris Cottam Debbie Gray of Genesius Pictures produces.
Sales: Cornerstone
The Housekeeper
Uma Thurman, Anthony Hopkins and Phoebe Dynevor star, with Richard Eyre directing, in this fictionalised take on the inspiration behind Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca.
Sales: Embankment Films; CAA Media Finance co-reps US with Embankment
Eye For An Eye
Music video director Colin Tilley’s debut feature is a revenge horror set in the marshlands of Florida, where a young woman grieves her parents’ untimely death. Whitney Peak stars.
Sales: HanWay Films; WME Independent for US
Monkey Hill
Olivia Wilde and Gael García Bernal star in this psychological thriller, from Sarah Adina Smith. An heiress accused of a white-collar crime hides away with her husband at a luxury resort in India, unaware of civil unrest intensifying outside the resort gates.
Sales: Upgrade; 2AM and WME Independent co-rep U
No comments yet