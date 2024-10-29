Screen International is rounding up the key projects launched before and during this year’s American Film Market (AFM), which runs November 5-10 at the Palms Casino Resort.

Refresh the page for latest updates.

Faster Than Horses

Ansel Elgort leads James Erskine’s survival thriller, that’s based on a true story. a A former Olympian attempts a series of marathons across the Sahara Desert, that turns into a battle for survival. Bear Grylls is among the producers.

Sales: Upgrade

One Night Only

Belfast star Colin Morgan and Calam Lynch star in an Irish comedy-drama from David Gleeson. The manager of a small-town cinema is subjected to the Friday night from hell as a sequence of calamities unfold.

Sales: Myriad Pictures

Dangerous Games To Play

Angel Gomez’s supernatural horror is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Scott Strauss, through their nascent joint venture Badlands. A group of friends find playing occult games has some unwanted consequences.

Sales: Altitude Film Sales; CAA Media Finance for US

The Light Fantastic

Jeremy Irvine, Rupert Everett, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Layton Williams star in a fresh take on the world of competitive ballroom dancing. Chris Cottam Debbie Gray of Genesius Pictures produces.

Sales: Cornerstone

The Housekeeper

Uma Thurman, Anthony Hopkins and Phoebe Dynevor star, with Richard Eyre directing, in this fictionalised take on the inspiration behind Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca.

Sales: Embankment Films; CAA Media Finance co-reps US with Embankment

Eye For An Eye

Music video director Colin Tilley’s debut feature is a revenge horror set in the marshlands of Florida, where a young woman grieves her parents’ untimely death. Whitney Peak stars.

Sales: HanWay Films; WME Independent for US

Monkey Hill

Olivia Wilde and Gael García Bernal star in this psychological thriller, from Sarah Adina Smith. An heiress accused of a white-collar crime hides away with her husband at a luxury resort in India, unaware of civil unrest intensifying outside the resort gates.

Sales: Upgrade; 2AM and WME Independent co-rep U