Warner Bros’ summer smash Barbie is on track to cross the half-billion mark in North America on Friday.

The hit Mattel adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling stood at $492.6m by Friday morning following a $7.2m Thursday haul.

Barbie has added more than $33m in North America this week alone and is expected to retain its number one status in its fourth weekend, a session that brings the debut from Universal/Amblin horror The Last Voyage Of The Demeter, directed by André Øvredal.

The tentpole crossed the $1bn milestone at the global box office earlier this week after 17 days of release, making Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to accomplish the feat.

The tentpole has earned more than $570m from international markets. The studio will provide updates over the weekend.