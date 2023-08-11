Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced selections in the Wavelengths and Classics programmes ahead of the festival (September 7-17).

The expanded Wavelengths section offers 11 features and 19 shorts including the world premiere of Canadian artist and filmmaker Isiah Medina’s deconstructed heist tale He Thought He Died (pictured), Denis Côté’s Mademoiselle Kenopsia, and Angela Schanelec’s retelling of the Oedipus myth, Music.

“Wavelengths is a testament to the range of cinema celebrated at TIFF,” said Anita Lee, TIFF’s chief programming officer. “It is also evidence that artist-driven experimental films are thriving and growing a new generation of cinephiles.”

“The increasing necessity to support artists willing to take risks, break rules, and challenge the status quo – especially in our over-saturated media landscape – bears repeating,” said senior curator Andréa Picard.

“Wavelengths continues to be a celebration of subversion, personal expression, and the vast, inexhaustible capabilities of cinema to enlighten, inspire, awe, resist, disrupt, and propose new ways of seeing and being in the world. With this lineup, we hope to demonstrate how Michael Snow’s legacy of mischief making and formal acumen clearly lives on.”

Classics includes a restored version of Canadian filmmaker Brigitte Berman’s Oscar-winning documentary Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got (1985), and Jacques Rivette’s New Wave film L’amour Fou (1969), among others.

All films are world premieres unless indicated otherwise.

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (Rom-Lux-Fr-Cro)

Dir. Radu Jude

North American premiere

Here (Bel)

Dir. Bas Devos

North American premiere

The Human Surge 3 (Arg-Port-Bra-Neth-Tai-HK-Sri-Pr)

Dir. Eduardo Williams

North American premiere

Inside The Yellow Cocoon (Viet-Sing-Fr-Sp)

Dir. Shell Phạm Thiên Ân

North American premiere

Mademoiselle Kenopsia (Can)

Dir. Denis Côté

North American premiere

Mambar Pierrette (Bel-Cam)

Dir. Rosine Mbakam

North American premiere

Music (Ger-Fr-Ser)

Dir. Angela Schanelec

North American premiere

Luminaries

Nowhere Near (Phil)

Dir. Miko Revereza

North American premiere

Orlando, My Political Biography (Fr)

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Canadian premiere

Pictures Of Ghosts (Bra)

Kleber Mendonça Filho

North American ppemiere

Youth (Spring, Fr-Lux-Neth)

Dir. Wang Bing

North American premiere

Luminaries

WAVELENGTHS PAIRINGS

He Thought He Died (Can)

Dir. Isiah Medina

Preceded by

Laberint Sequences (Can)

Dir. Blake Williams

North American premiere

WAVELENGTHS SHORTS

Wavelengths 1: Quiet As It’s Kept

Borrowing its title from Ja’Tovia Gary’s latest film, this programme invites and encourages alternate modes of seeing – through queer abstraction, repurposed fragments, and imagined memories – as well as new forms of listening: to others, to ourselves, and to the natural world.

Bouquets 31-40 (Fr)

Dir. Rose Lowder

Canadian premiere

Film Sculpture (1, Aust)

Dir. Philipp Fleischmann

Film Sculpture (2, Aust)

Dir. Philipp Fleischmann

Film Sculpture (3, Aust)

Dir. Philipp Fleischmann

Film Sculpture (4, Aust)

Dir. Philipp Fleischmann

It follows It Passes On (Tai-USA)

Dir. Erica Sheu



Mast-del (UK-Iran)

Dir. Maryam Tafakory

North American premiere

Shrooms (Por)

Dir. Jorge Jácome

Quiet As It’s Kept (USA)

Dir. Ja’Tovia Gary

International premiere

Wavelengths 2: Sundown



With sensory delights, overloads, and mysteries, this programme probes the hallucinatory underpinnings of the world around us and its layered, incongruous temporalities.

Let’s Talk (HK)

Dir. Simon Liu

Light, Noise, Smoke, And Light, Noise, Smoke (Jap)

Dir. Tomonari Nishikawa

NYC RGB (Aust-USA)

Dir. Viktoria Schmid

Canadian premiere

Slow Shift (India-USA)

Dir. Shambhavi Kaul

Sundown (USA-Can-Aust)

Dir. Steve Reinke

We Don’t Talk Like We Used To (USA-Jap-HK)

Dir. Joshua Gen Solondz

Wavelengths 3: Outlines – Akerman/Costa/Godard

Bookended by a recently discovered and restored suite of Chantal Akerman’s first cinema forays and the legendary Jean-Luc Godard’s final testament, alongside the latest mesmerizing film by Pedro Costa, this special programme pays tribute to a trio of iconic artists and their intoxicating, enticing approach to sketches and outlines as a means of expression.

Chantal Akerman: Her First Look Behind The Camera (Bel)

Dir. Chantal Akerman

North American premiere

The Daughters Of Fire (Por)

Dir. Pedro Costa

North American premiere

Trailer Of The Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars (Fr-Swi)

Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

North American premiere

2023 Classics

TIFF Classics is cinematic legacy celebrating luminary auteurs, filmmakers, and cinematographers for the novice filmgoer and cinephiles alike.

Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got (Can)

Dir. Brigitte Berman

Farewell My Concubine (Chi-HK)

Dir. Chen Kaige

L’Amour Fou (Fr)

Dir. Jacques Rivette

Touki Bouki (Sen)

Dir. Djibril Diop Mambéty

Xala (Sen)

Dir. Ousmane Sembène