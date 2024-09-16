Barbie, Wonka and Paddington producer David Heyman was among the winners at the biennial Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) 2024 awards, which took place in London on September 14.

Heyman received the contribution to the industry award. “This has been a challenging period for the film and television industries in the UK – we’ve had Covid, we’ve had the strikes and the economy in general has been struggling, to put it mildly. But I feel we’re turning the corner,” said Heyman on receiving the accolade.

Scroll down for the full list of winners

“In the next year, I think more productions will start up, more productions will come to the UK, because it’s the best place in the world to make films and TV shows.

“That said, we have to continue to nurture the next generation of people coming into the industry. We need education, schools and training programmes and we need those already working in the industry to support, train, mentor and ultimately employ young people. It is also vital that our sets are more diverse and reflect the society we live in. If we can do that, the future will truly be bright.”

Heyman’s film Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, also won the production team of the year – film award, while Netflix series Supacell, written and directed by Blue Story filmmaker and Screen Star of Tomorrow 2019 Rapman, won the PGGB high-end TV production team of the year award.

Valeria Bullo, the recently named chair of UK film charity Reclaim The Frame and a production and well-being consultant, won the diversity and inclusion champion award. Georgette Turner, who has worked as a line producer, production manager and location manager, with credits including The Little Mermaid, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, won the inspiration award.

“Our PGGB members are best in class,” said Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of PGGB. “This wealth of below-the-line talent is the bedrock of our film and television industry and it’s their hard work and skill that creates the first-class reputation the UK has garnered.”

PGGB 2024 award winners

Contribution to the industry award – David Heyman



Production team of the year, film – Wonka



Production team of the year, HETV – Supacell



Inspiration award – Georgette Turner

Diversity and inclusion champion award – Valeria Bullo

Spotlight on new talent award – Marc Ronnie