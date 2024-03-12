South Korea’s Barunson E&A has landed international sales rights to sex comedy Forbidden Fairytale and is introducing the feature to buyers at Hong Kong Filmart.

The film centres on a woman who crashes into a car owned by the boss of an adult novel publishing house and must pay him back by writing erotic fiction, inadvertently becoming an overnight sensation. Her stories also reinvigorate her colleague, who has been experiencing sexual dysfunction for several years.

The feature is directed by Lee Jong-suk, who previously made 2018 crime thriller The Negotiation, and stars Park Ji-hyun from TV series Reborn Rich alongside Choi Si-won of boy band Super Junior and Sung Dong-il.

Produced by Soojak Film, which previously made historical epic The Great Battle and revenge thriller Missing You, the upcoming feature is in post-production.

Barunson E&A’s Filmart slate also includes Korean animation feature Yumi’s Cells: The Movie and Indonesian horror title Respati, which marks only the second investment in a non-Korean title by the company since it expanded into international co-production, financing and sales in 2022. The company’s titles also include two upcoming Korean features from director Bong Joon-ho, details of which have yet to be revealed.