South Korea’s Barunson E&A has landed a raft of deals for upcoming feature Amazon Bullseye that will see the adventure comedy released across Asia.

The feature has been by acquired by Purple Plan for release in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. It has also been picked up for Vietnam (Mockingbird Pictures), Taiwan (MovieCloud), CIS/Baltics (Paradise) and Mongolia (The Filmbridge).

Ryu Seung-ryong stars as a former Olympic archery champion who has fallen on hard times and is forced to take a coaching job in South America. However, after crash-landing in the Amazon rainforest, he meets warriors with incredible archery skills and embarks on an adventure. The cast also includes Jin Sun-kyu (Confidential Assignment 2: International) and Yeom Hye-ran (Citizen Of A Kind).

Directed by Kim Chang-ju, the film reunites the writers and stars of Extreme Job, the highest grossing Korean comedy film to date. Produced by ROD Pictures and CJ ENM, a local release is due on October 30.

Director Kim previously made thriller Hard Hit, which proved a success at the local box office in 2021.

Barunson E&A’s ACFM slate also include Indonesian horror Sorop and Vietnam’s Don’t Cry, Butterfly, the grand prize winner at this year’s Venice Critics’ Week.