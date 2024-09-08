Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Source: Venice Film Festival

Fresh from its world premiere out of competition in Venice, Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stormed to the top of the North American charts on an estimated $110m in a new September opening weekend record for a PG-13 film.

This was the third biggest opening weekend of 2024 and the second highest September release ever behind the studio’s It on $123.4m in 2017.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice earned $41.8m on both Friday and $26.4m on Sunday and went out in 4,575 locations for the widest release by the studio, delivering an excellent $24,044 per-location average.

Tim Burton’s comedy horror, led once again by Michael Keaton, featured a cast of Jenna Ortega alongside Keaton’s fellow returning cast members from the 1988 original, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, and Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

According to Warner Bros, 24% of the audience was under 25 in an encouraging sign as the theatrical sector looks to engage the younger crowd.

The weekend bow delivered a heartening start to autumn after summer season rallied well after a slow start to finish on $3.67bn, 10.3% behind that of 2024.

More to follow…

