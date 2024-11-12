Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins have joined Guy Ritchie’s Wife & Dog for Black Bear.

Ritchie wrote the screenplay and will once again dive into the world of back-stabbing British aristocracy he explored in The Gentlemen film and TV series. Production is scheduled to begin in the UK in February 2025.

The filmmaker is producing alongside his producing partner Ivan Atkinson and Black Bear’s John Friedberg. Executive producers include Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler for Black Bear, which launched sales on the project in Cannes. Black Bear and Ritchie have collaborated on The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and In The Grey.

Among Cumberbatch’s main roles are The Imitation Game, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the Doctor Strange franchise, The Power Of The Dog, and BBC’s Sherlock.

Pike’s career credits include Saltburn, An Education, I Care A Lot, and Die Another Day and Jack Reacher. She is filming Ladies First for Netflix and recently wrapped Now You See Me 3.

Hopkins won Oscars for The Silence Of The Lambs and The Father, and recently starred in One Life, as well as Roland Emmerich’s TV saga Those About To Die. His credits include The Two Popes, Nixon, The Remains Of The Day, and Amistad.

At AFM Black Bear engaged with buyers on sales titles Hammer Down with Idris Elba; Joseph Gordon-Levitt genre film Pendulum from Mark Heyman; David Michôd’s untitled Christy Martin film starring Sydney Sweeney; and Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher comedy Spa Weekend, from the Bad Moms filmmaking team.