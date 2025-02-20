The Berlinale has reported a 5% increase in audience figures, just over halfway through its 2025 edition.

As of Wednesday morning, February 19, the festival had sold 285,000 tickets, up almost 14,000 from the same time last year.

These figures put the festival on track to set a post-pandemic attendance record, up from the 329,500 tickets sold in 2024 and 327,600 in 2023.

Attendance figures may overtake pre-pandemic levels, with 330,681 tickets sold for the 2020 edition and a 15-year high of 335,986 recorded in 2016.

The festival reports that European Film Market attendance is “on a par” with last year, which set a new record with over 12,000 visitors for the first time.

Screening attendance from trade visitors and press is at an average of 90%.

Attention on the festival has been boosted by the attendance of many high-profile stars, including Timothee Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Jacob Elordi, Jessica Chastain, Tilda Swinton, Margaret Qualley, and Marion Cotillard.

“This year’s festival has offered such a vital and welcome opportunity for discovery and connection,” said Tricia Tuttle, in her first edition as festival director.

The festival’s award ceremony will take place on February 22 at the Berlinale Palast; while the traditional festival encore of titles from across the selection will run at Berlinale venues on February 23.