The European Film Market (EFM) has crossed the 12,000-visitor attendance barrier for the first time, setting a new record for the event.

Over 12,000 visitors from 143 countries attended the 2024 market, up from around 11,500 at the 2023 edition; and ahead of the pre-pandemic record of 11,423. Final figures will be confirmed in the coming days.

The number of exhibiting companies was also up slightly, to 614 from last year’s 612 – staying well ahead of the pre-pandemic mark of 564. The 614 figure includes those exhibiting at both the Gropius Bau and Marriott Hotel sites.

The number of buyers was down slightly, from last year’s record of 1,302 to 1,263. Screening numbers were also down, from 1,533 to 1,029; with 664 films shown this year compared to 773 last year. It is down on the all-time record of 800 films shown in-person from 2018.

Dennis Ruh, departing EFM director, said, “From day one, it was apparent that the EFM 2024 was very well-attended and extremely busy. Many high-turnover deals were being reported every day.”

“The large number of participants in the conference programme, especially in those programme components focusing on AI, indicated that we certainly have our finger on the pulse in terms of relevant topics, and that there is a huge need for knowledge transfer and learning in the film and media industry to prepare us for future technological and economic change processes.”

Festival figures

The festival has also reported an increase in ticket sales compared to the same point at last year’s festival. It had sold 271,500 tickets in the first six days this year – up 1.7% on 267,000 sales after six days last year.

“Screening attendance by trade visitors and the press is also very high – sometimes at 100 percent and 90 percent on average,” said a festival statement.

“We are delighted that the audience is showing such great interest in the festival programme, even in times of so many shattering events around us, and is accepting our invitation to discover new films and engage in dialogue with one another,” said a statement from departing festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “Numerous filmmakers stand for democracy on the red carpet, which not only reflects the festival’s values but also shows that the debate on current trends is omnipresent and must be conducted in society as a whole.”

The festival awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 24 at the Berlinale Palast; with festival films screened at venues across Berlin on Sunday.