South Korean action title The Roundup: Punishment and Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart are among 12 additions to the Berlinale Special line-up, ahead of next month’s Berlin Film Festival (February 15-25).

Directed by Heo Myeong-haeng, Punishment will have its world premiere in Berlin. It is the fourth instalment in The Roundup action franchise, in which Don Lee plays detective Ma Seok-do.

Third title The Roundup: No Way Out took $69m in just three weeks at the South Korean box office last summer, ending the year as the second-biggest title in the market; while second film The Roundup was 2022’s highest-grossing film in the country.

Berlinale Special will also host the international premiere of Love Lies Bleeding, the second feature from Saint Maud director and 2018 Screen Star of Tomorrow Rose Glass.

Heading to Berlin from its Sundance debut, Love Lies Bleeding stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco and Jena Malone in the story of a gym manager who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder heading to Las Vegas to pursue her dream.

Also selected is At Averroes & Rosa Parks, the latest documentary from French filmmaker Nicholas Philibert, about two units of Paris’ Esquirol Hospital – part of the same Paris Central Psychiatric Group portrayed in Philibert’s 2023 Golden Bear winner On The Adamant.

The section has also selected world premieres of Abel Ferrara’s UK-Germany-Italy-US co-production Turn In The Wound, about life in Kyiv since the beginning of the war in Ukraine; and David Hinton’s Made In England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger, narrated by Martin Scorsese.

The latest titles include one series: Netflix’s Italian title Supersex, created by Francesca Manieri and following the origins and experiences in pornography of adult star Rocco Siffredi.

The Berlinale Special line-up will be completed on January 22. The festival has also selected 20 titles in its Berlinale Shorts section; and ten titles for Berlinale Classics, each having their first screenings in digitally restored editions, and including Ishiro Honda’s 1954 Godzilla.

Berlinale Special 2024 latest titles

At Averroes & Rosa Parks (Fr) dir. Nicolas Philibert

The Roundup: Punishment (S Kor) dir. Heo Myeong-haeng

Eleven Tomorrows: Berlinale Meets Football (Ger) – various directors

exergue – on documenta 14 (Gr) dir. Dimitris Athiridis

The Box Man (Jap) dir. Gakuryu Ishii

The Empty Grave (Ger-Tan) dirs. Agnes Lisa Wegner, Cece Mlay

Love Lies Bleeding (US-UK) dir. Rose Glass

Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger (UK) dir. David Hinton

Shikun (Isr-Fr-Switz) dir. Amos Gitai

Supersex (It) cre. Francesca Manieri – series

Turn In The Wound (UK-Ger-It-US) dir. Abel Ferrara