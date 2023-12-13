The world premiere of Argentinian director Lola Arias’s musical documentary Reas is one of the first eight titles of the 2024 Berlinale Forum (February 15-25, 2024) unveiled today.

Arias’ second feature explores cis and trans people living in a Buenos Aires prison through musical re-enactment. The filmmaker’s debut Prisoner Of War also premiered in Berlinale Forum where it picked up the CIACE award as well as screening at SXSW, London, Jerusalem and San Sebastian.

Also world premiering in Berlinale’s sidebar is Vinothraj PS’s The Adamant Girl from India about a family who wish to perform an exorcism on their daughter who refuses to speak and is in love with a man from a lower caste. Vinothraj’s debut Pebbles premiered at Rotterdam and was nominated for a Spirit award.

Having its international premiere is Lana Gogoberidze’s Mother And Daughter which explores the director’s mother Nutsa, Georgia’s first female filmmaker and the cinematic legacy she left behind. The film is also the central title of Forum Special.

This is the first Forum under director Barbara Wurm who took over the role from Cristina Nord in October.

The full programme is expected to be announced mid-January.

Berlinale Forum (first titles)

The Adamant Girl* (Ind), dir. Vinothraj PS

Reas* (Arg-Ger-Switz), dir. Lola Arias

Republic (Sing-China), dir. Jin Jiang

Sleeping With A Tiger* (Austria), dir. Anja Salomonowitz

True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, when Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward between 1953 and 1956* (Algeria-Fr), dir. Abdenour Zahzah

The Undergrowth (Sp), dir. Macu Machín

Sleeping With A Tiger* (Austria), dir. Anja Salomonowitz

Mother And Daughter (Geo-Fr), dir. Lana Gogoberidze