Arthood Entertainment has boarded world sales on Elmar Imanov’s The Kiss Of The Grasshopper, which will have its world premiere in the Berlinale Forum next week.

The magic realist film follows a middle-aged writer whose obsessively-structured life in Cologne falls apart when his father becomes ill. The film will debut at the Delphi Filmpalast in Berlin on Saturday, February 15.

It is a second feature for Germany-based Azerbaijani director Imanov, after 2019 Rotterdam premiere End Of Season.

The Kiss Of The Grasshopper is produced by Eva Blondiau for Germany’s Color of May, with co-producers Adolf El Assal and Marta Zaccaron for Luxembourg’s Wady Films and Italy’s Incipit Film.

Backers on the film include Creative Europe Media, the Deutscher Filmforderfonds (DFFF), the North Rhine-Westphalia regional fund, Germany’s BKM, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Friuli-Venezia Giulia regional fund.

The film shot partly in Georgia; Blondiau and Imanov have previously produced Georgian filmmaker Ioseb ‘Soso’ Bliadze’s Karlovy Vary titles Otar’s Death and A Room Of My Own through Color of May.

The film joins an Arthood slate that includes Areeb Zuaiter’s documentary Yalla Parkour.