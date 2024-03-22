The Berlinale has started advertising for a new-look executive team to work with incoming festival director Tricia Tuttle.

Director, Berlinale Pro will oversee the European Film Market, and work to develops the strategic framework for the Berlinale Pro consortium together with the heads of the Berlinale initiatives Co-Production Market, Berlinale Talents and World Cinema Fund.

According to the job advertisement published in both English and German, the festival is looking for “an inspiring and motivating leader with excellent communication skills” and for someone who should be “a manager with extensive experience and a positive, appreciative approach”.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will also include “active communication with key partners in the German film industry on how Berlinale Pro can improve the development of the domestic [German] industry”.

The Berlinale is also advertising for three new executive-level positions: chief of staff; director, finance and business operations; and director, production and programme operations.

“The existing structure has 20- plus heads of department reporting directly to the managing director [Mariette Rissenbeek],” a Berlinale spokesperson told Screen. “The incoming festival director [Tricia Tuttle] is very eager to build a working structure that is more nimble, modern and one that enables closer collaboration between teams within the Berlinale.”

The chief of staff will be charged with supporting Tuttle “in communicating with employees and the most important external interest groups” and assist “in the development and elaboration of the Berlinale’s strategic goals”, according to the job advert.

Further chief of staff responsibilities will include deputising for Tuttle at meetings with Kultveranstaltungen des Bundes in Berlin GmbH (KBB, the organisation which oversees the running of the Berlinale) and the BKM ministry under Claudia Roth, state minister for culture and media.

One of the duties of an incoming director, finance and business operations, will be to join Tuttle in supporting the festival’s IT department on the modernisation of the festival’s IT and data systems.

“These measures represent an important focus for the Berlinale over the next three years,” the advertisement noted.

Meanwhile, the successful candidate for the post of director, production and programme operations is expected to “ensure the successful implementation of the audience programme. This position manages the internal departments and service providers responsible for the infrastructure of the audience festival, including production and security services at red carpet events, venues as well as guest accreditation and protocol.”

All posts are Berlin-based and applicants are expected to have near-native language skills in German and English (level C2).

The deadline for applications is April 4.