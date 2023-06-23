Beta Fiction Spain (BFS) is to remake hit French comedy Alibi.com in Spanish, and has also acquired four high profile titles for distribution in Spain.

Coartadas S.L. (which translates as Alibis S.L.) is being written by Curro Velázquez, scriptwriter of Spanish hit Brain Drain and cop comedy series Paco’s Men. The director is still to be determined.

The second instalment of Philippe Lacheau’s film series, Alibi.com 2, was released through Studiocanal on February 8 in France and currently ranks second in the overall 2023 French box office with 4.3 million tickets sold and $32 million in takings. The first instalment took $27.6 million.

The remake rights for the film, about the founder of a company that provides alibis to dishonest or unfaithful customers, have been acquired by BFS from Newen Connect, the international sales arm of TFI Group’s Newen Studios.

A subsidiary of Germany’s Beta Film group, BFS was launched last year by Mercedes Gamero and Pablo Nogueroles.

Four acquisitions

The company has also added four features to its distribution slate for Spain - Kina & Yuk, Four Letters Of Love, Miller´s Girl and We Live In Time – which span a diversity of genres and underscores BFS’ ambition of distributing potential crowd-pleasers.

Kina & Yuk, a buzzy title at this year’s Cannes market, is directed by French wildlife director Guillaume Maidatchevsky (Ailo’s Journey). Sold by Newen Connect, it’s an adventure tale following a couple of foxes who are about to experience first-time parenthood, when when global warming is changing the rules for everyone. Kina & Yuk will be released in Spanish theatres on December 27 via BFS.

Lionsgate title Miller´s Girl is a psychological thriller directed by Jade Halley Barlett, starring Martin Freeman, Jena Ortega and Dagmara Domińczyk. In Miller’s Girl, a creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

Polly Steele’s Four Letters Of Love, a romantic Irish story based on Niall Williams international bestselling novel, stars Helena Bonham Carter, Pierce Brosnan and Gabriel Byrne. It is sold by the UK’s Cornerstone Films.

Studiocanal romantic drama We Live In Time, directed by John Crowley, stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and is the story of two lovers separated and reunited by life’s upheavals.