The BFI has appointed screen technologies professor Declan Keeney to its board of governors as Northern Ireland governor, confirmed by DCMS secretary of state Lucy Frazer.

Keeney is director of the Ulster Screen Academy and professor of screen technologies and innovation at Ulster University, based in Belfast. He has been appointed on a four-year term starting June 27, 2023, until June 2027.

His appointment brings the BFI board to its maximum number of 15 members. The board is chaired by Vue Cinemas founder and CEO Tim Richards, whose tenure comes to an end next year.

Keeney recently co-founded Studio Ulster, a £75m virtual production and visual effects studio in partnership with Belfast Harbour Studios, Northern Ireland Screen and Ulster University.

“Declan brings extensive experience in skills and workforce development in converging screen technologies,” said Richards.

“It is an opportunity to champion our unique workforce needs and showcase the immense potential offered by our emerging screen technologies sector in Northern Ireland,” added Keeney.

His appointment follows last year’s new governors representing Scotland and Wales: Anwen Griffiths, partner at media law firm Lee & Thompson LLP; and Romana Ramzan, producer at Glasgow-based No Code Studio.

Also on the board are Jay Hunt, Apple TV+ creative director for Europe; producer Elizabeth Karlsen; Scott Stuber, head of global films at Netflix; and filmmaker Edgar Wright.