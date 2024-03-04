The 68th BFI London Film Festival (LFF) will take place from October 9-20, 2024.

Further details, including the exact format of the festival, will be announced in the coming months. It will be the second edition under the aegis of festival director Kristy Matheson.

Last year’s edition ran October 4-15 and opened with the European premiere of Emerald Fennel’s Saltburn and closed with the world premiere of The Kitchen from Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s environmental drama Evil Does Not Exist won the best film award and Mika Gustafson’s Paradise Is Burning won best first feature film.

Submissions will close on May 24.