The 69th BFI London Film Festival (LFF) will take place from October 8-19, 2025.

Kristy Matheson will head her third edition as festival director.

Last year’s LFF recorded the highest in-person attendance in 10 years, with an audience of 230,342. The festival opened with the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s Blitz and closed with Morgan Neville’s Piece By Piece. Adam Elliot’s stop-motion animation Memoir Of A Snail took home best film.

Submissions are now open and will close May 23, 2025.