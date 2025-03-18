Bafta-nominated filmmaker Laura Jayne Tunbridge is among the six emerging LGBTQIA+ creatives selected for the 2025 BFI Network and Bafta mentoring programme in partnership with BFI Flare Festival (March 19-30).

Tunbridge was Bafta-nominated for her 2022 short animation Night Of The Living Dread and has writing credits on Sweetpea and Cheaters. Also among the selection is Ames Pennington, whose feature documentary TOPS screened at BFI Flare and Dublin festivals.

The six filmmakers will receive year-round support from Bafta and the BFI as they work towards their long-form debuts in film and TV. This will include career and wellbeing coaching, BFI festivals accreditation, access to Bafta Connect and mentorship from leading industry figures.

This year’s programme saw record-breaking applications, up 25% from 2024.

BFI Network, Bafta Mentoring cohort 2025