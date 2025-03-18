The British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) has selected 14 writers and producers for Springboard: Genre, the 2025 iteration of its Springboard training programme.

Supported by production, finance and sales outfit Anton, the third edition of the Springboard programme will run until December 2025.

It offers a mixture of technical and professional training, mentoring, networking and access to resources to better equip participants for industry challenges faced whilst developing their action, thriller, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, dystopia, comedy or genre hybrid project.

Selected creatives include Jeremy Warmsley, who produced Elizabeth Sankey’s documentary features Romantic Comedy and Witches, the latter of which won the best documentary prize at the 2024 Bifas. Warmsley also works as a composer, writing music for the two mentioned documentaries as well as Charlie Shackleton’s Sundance 2025 documentary Zodiac Killer Project.

Novelist and screenwriter Claire Peate is selected for the Springboard programme. The Colour Room, Peate’s debut feature as a screenwriter, won the Bafta Rocliffe new writers award in 2016, with Peate longlisted for best debut screenwriter at the 2022 Bifas.

Also selected are Tupac Felber, writer-director-producer of BFI London Film Festival 2024 selection Tides; and wife-and-husband team Mrs & Mr Thomas, writers of Fleur Fortune’s The Assessment, produced by Number 9 Films.

Springboard aims to support the next generation of British filmmakers to be ambitious, thinking towards long-term careers with global impacts.

The 2024 Bifa ceremony took place on Sunday, December 8. Irish rap drama Kneecap was the big winner with seven awards including best British independent film.

Bifa Springboard: Genre 2025 writers, producers

Michelle Brondum

Hollie Bryan

Tupac Felber

Jude Goldrei

Guy Myhill

Sasha Nathwani

Ogo Okpue

Claire Peate

Matt Redd

Jeremy Warmsley

Alix Austin, Kier Siewert

Mrs & Mr Thomas