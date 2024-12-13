Early awards indicators suggest Emilia Perez is the one to beat while Kneecap’s Bafta chances are wide open.



In our latest Screen Awards Podcast for the 2024/25 race, Screen’s editor-in-chief Matt Mueller, executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, and awards and box office editor Charles Gant asses the first wave of awards and unpick the leading contenders for Bafta’s outstanding British film and British debut categories.

At the Bifas, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap was the big winner, taking home best British independent film. “That [win] really gives it momentum going into the Bafta film awards,” said Gant. “I’d be surprised if it doesn’t at least pick up a nomination in best British film.”

The same weekend also saw the European Film Awards (EFAs) take place where it was Emilia Perez racking up the prizes including best film and best actress for Karla Sofia Gascon. This will only add to the film’s “unstoppable push” into the rest of awards season, according to Halligan.

Likewise, Emilia Perez dominated the Golden Globe nominations earlier this week where the Spanish-language musical picked up 10 nods overall. While there was praise for the best director category – which saw Coraline Fargeat and Payal Kapadia add some much-needed gender balance – other categories threw up some questions.

The team also discuss what exactly qualifies the British-only categories at the Baftas – and weigh up the eligible titles vying for the ten slots available for outstanding British film, including Edward Berger’s Conclave and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

To download or subscribe to future episodes, search for ’The Screen International podcast’, which is available on:

Previous episodes have covered the early acting frontrunners and the international feature race.