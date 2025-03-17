British diver Tom Daley is the subject of 1.6 Seconds, a new feature documentary from Warner Bros. Discovery, the Olympic Channel and UK producers Western Edge Pictures.

Directed by Western Edge Pictures’ Vaughan Sivell, 1.6 Seconds will premiere on the discovery+ channel in the UK and Ireland in early June, and broadcast on Really and TNT Sports later that month.

Olympics.com will premiere the film in the US and territories outside of Europe; while it will broadcast on Max and discovery+ across mainland Europe in early June, then on June 23 on Eurosport.

The film has been produced for Warner Bros. Discovery and the Olympic Channel – the digital broadcast service of the International Olympic Committee – by Sivell and Tom Wood for Western Edge Pictures.

1.6 Seconds is named after the 10m diving event time between platform exit and pool entry. The film will chart Daley’s career from the build-up to his first Olympics in Beijing 2008 at 14 years old, through winning gold at Tokyo 2020 and his final Olympic appearance at Paris 2024. It was filmed at multiple locations including London, LA and Paris.

It will feature exclusive footage, personal family films and interviews with Daley and those close to him. In the film, Daley reflects on growing up in the spotlight under physical and mental pressure; the lasting influence of his late father, Robert; and coming out in the media.

Subjects in the film include Daley’s mother Debbie Daley, husband Dustin Lance Black – the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 2008’s Milk – Daley’s mentor Leon Taylor, first coach Andy Banks, and Jane Figueiredo, who coached him to Olympic gold.

Daley has competed in diving in five Olympics for Great Britain, winning bronze in the 10m platform at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020; and bronze, gold and silver successively in the 10m synchro at Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

“For most of my life, my head has been in competing,” said Daley. “I’ve lived in four-year Olympic cycles, trying my best to constantly improve my performance as an athlete. That 14-year-old me back at his first Olympics in Beijing, 2008 has been on such a journey and I’m so grateful for every moment, good and bad.

“I’ve received incredible support throughout the years, have the most beautiful family and as I reflect on my silver medal at Paris 2024, my eyes are on what the future could hold. Thank you so much to the team at Western Edge Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery for helping me share this story.”

Western Edge has produced UK indie titles including Billie Piper’s Rare Beasts and Alice Lowe’s Prevenge and Timestalker.

The company has also made work about notable sporting figures, including Amazon series Pistorius about the South African runner and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius; and docuseries Gazza about the England footballer Paul Gascoigne.