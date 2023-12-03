The British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) will be unveiling the 2023 winners today (December 3) from a ceremony at London’s Old Billingsgate, kicking off at 20:00 GMT.
Raine Allen-Miller’s south London-set romantic comedy Rye Lane leads the nominations, followed closely by Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers.
Rye Lane has scored 16 nominations, including best British independent film, director and debut director for Allen-Miller; plus best screenplay and debut screenwriter for Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. Vivian Oparah is nominated for breakthrough performance, as well as for best joint lead performance alongside David Jonsson. It has already secured a win for best original music, with the craft winners announced earlier in November.
Scrapper received 14 nominations, including five for Regan – best British independent film, director, screenplay, debut director and debut screenwriter.
Haigh’s fifth feature All Of Us Strangers has 14 nominations, including best British independent film, director and screenplay for Haigh; best lead performance for Andrew Scott; and three best supporting performance nods, for Jamie Bell, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal. All Of Us Strangers has already clinched three Bifa craft award wins, in best cinematography, for Jamie D. Ramsay; best editing for Jonathan Alberts; and best music supervision for Connie Farr.
This Is England and Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham has already been named as the recipient of Richard Harris honorary award, while UK-based Black cinema distributor and supporter We Are Parable will receive the honorary special jury prize.
Bifa 2023 nominations
Best Debut Screenwriter
- Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Nida Manzoor - Polite Society
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
- Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Savanah Leaf - Earth Mama
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
Breakthrough Producer
- Theo Barrowclough - Scrapper
- Georgia Goggin - Pretty Red Dress
- Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo - Rye Lane
- Gannesh Rajah - If The Streets Were On Fire
- Chi Thai - Raging Grace
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
- Chloe Abrahams - The Taste Of Mango
- Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn - Another Body
- Ella Glendining - Is There Anybody Out There?
- Alice Russell - If The Streets Were On Fire
- Christopher Sharp - Bobi Wine: The People’s President [Also Directed By Moses Bwayo]
The Raindance Maverick Award
- If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot
- Name Me Lawand - Edward Lovelace
- Raging Grace - Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai
- Red Herring - Kit Vincent, Ed Owles
Best British Short Film
- Christopher At Sea - Tom C J Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown
- Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Lions - Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu
- Muna - Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton
- The Talent - Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’arcy, Ellen Spence
Best International Independent Film
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- Fallen Leaves - Aki Kauriskmäki
- Fremont - Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung
- Monster - Hirokazu Kore-eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada
- Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
Best British Independent Film
- All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
- Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg
- How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
- Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones
- Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
Best Director
- Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
Best Screenplay
- Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
Best Lead Performance
- Jodie Comer - The End We Start From
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex
- Tia Nomore - Earth Mama
- Nabhaan Rizwan - In Camera
- Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers
- Tilda Swinton - The Eternal Daughter
Best Supporting Performance
- Ritu Aryu - Polite Society
- Jamie Bell - All Of Us Strangers
- Samuel Bottomley - How To Have Sex
- Alexandra Burke - Pretty Red Dress
- Amir El-Masry - In Camera
- Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers
- Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers
- Alia Shawkat - Drift
- Shaun Thomas - How To Have Sex
- Katherine Waterston - The End We Start From
Best Joint Lead Performance
- Lola Campbell, Harris Dickinson - Scrapper
- David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George MacKay - Femme
Breakthrough Performance
- Le’Shantey Bonsu - Girl
- Lola Campbell - Scrapper
- Priya Kansara - Polite Society
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Best Feature Documentary
- Another Body - Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek
- If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Lyra - Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle
- Occupied City - Steve Mcqueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser
Bifas 2023 craft winners (previously announced)
- Best casting – Isabella Odoffin for How To Have Sex
- Best cinematography – Jamie D. Ramsay for All Of Us Strangers
- Best costume design – Buki Ebiesuwa for Femme
- Best editing – Jonathan Alberts for All Of Us Strangers
- Best effects – Jonathan Gales, Richard Baker for The Kitchen
- Best music supervision – Connie Farr for All Of Us Strangers
- Best make-up and hair design – Marie Deehan for Femme
- Best original music – Kwes for Rye Lane
- Best production design – Nathan Parker for The Kitchen
- Best sound – Mark Jenkin for Enys Men
