The British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) will be unveiling the 2023 winners today (December 3) from a ceremony at London’s Old Billingsgate, kicking off at 20:00 GMT.

Screen will be updating this page live from the ceremony as the winners are announced

Raine Allen-Miller’s south London-set romantic comedy Rye Lane leads the nominations, followed closely by Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers.

Rye Lane has scored 16 nominations, including best British independent film, director and debut director for Allen-Miller; plus best screenplay and debut screenwriter for Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. Vivian Oparah is nominated for breakthrough performance, as well as for best joint lead performance alongside David Jonsson. It has already secured a win for best original music, with the craft winners announced earlier in November.

Scrapper received 14 nominations, including five for Regan – best British independent film, director, screenplay, debut director and debut screenwriter.

Haigh’s fifth feature All Of Us Strangers has 14 nominations, including best British independent film, director and screenplay for Haigh; best lead performance for Andrew Scott; and three best supporting performance nods, for Jamie Bell, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal. All Of Us Strangers has already clinched three Bifa craft award wins, in best cinematography, for Jamie D. Ramsay; best editing for Jonathan Alberts; and best music supervision for Connie Farr.

This Is England and Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham has already been named as the recipient of Richard Harris honorary award, while UK-based Black cinema distributor and supporter We Are Parable will receive the honorary special jury prize.

Bifa 2023 nominations

Winners in bold

Best Debut Screenwriter

Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Nida Manzoor - Polite Society

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Savanah Leaf - Earth Mama

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Breakthrough Producer

Theo Barrowclough - Scrapper

Georgia Goggin - Pretty Red Dress

Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo - Rye Lane

[Also Produced By Damian Jones]

Gannesh Rajah - If The Streets Were On Fire

Chi Thai - Raging Grace

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Chloe Abrahams - The Taste Of Mango

Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn - Another Body

Ella Glendining - Is There Anybody Out There?

Alice Russell - If The Streets Were On Fire

Christopher Sharp - Bobi Wine: The People’s President [Also Directed By Moses Bwayo]

The Raindance Maverick Award

If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

Name Me Lawand - Edward Lovelace

Raging Grace - Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai

Red Herring - Kit Vincent, Ed Owles

Best British Short Film

Christopher At Sea - Tom C J Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown

Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Lions - Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu

Muna - Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton

The Talent - Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’arcy, Ellen Spence

Best International Independent Film

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Fallen Leaves - Aki Kauriskmäki

Fremont - Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung

Monster - Hirokazu Kore-eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada

Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler

Best British Independent Film

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg

How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones

Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Best Director

Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Best Screenplay

Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Best Lead Performance

Jodie Comer - The End We Start From

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex

Tia Nomore - Earth Mama

Nabhaan Rizwan - In Camera

Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers

Tilda Swinton - The Eternal Daughter

Best Supporting Performance

Ritu Aryu - Polite Society

Jamie Bell - All Of Us Strangers

Samuel Bottomley - How To Have Sex

Alexandra Burke - Pretty Red Dress

Amir El-Masry - In Camera

Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers

Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers

Alia Shawkat - Drift

Shaun Thomas - How To Have Sex

Katherine Waterston - The End We Start From

Best Joint Lead Performance

Lola Campbell, Harris Dickinson - Scrapper

David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George MacKay - Femme

Breakthrough Performance

Le’Shantey Bonsu - Girl

Lola Campbell - Scrapper

Priya Kansara - Polite Society

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Best Feature Documentary

Another Body - Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward

Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek

If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

Lyra - Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle

Occupied City - Steve Mcqueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser

Bifas 2023 craft winners (previously announced)