UK-based Black cinema distributor and supporter We Are Parable will receive the honorary Special Jury Prize at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).

Anthony Andrews and Teanne Andrews, founders and directors of We Are Parable, will accept the award at the ceremony on Sunday, December 3.

The duo launched We Are Parable in 2013, as a means of giving audiences a chance to experience Black cinema and television. Across the past decade, they have hosted screenings and events for films including Black Panther and its sequel; The Woman King; Rocks; and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The organisation regularly programmes film seasons, including 2017’s Spike Is 60, for the birthday of Spike Lee.

Earlier this year We Are Parable expanded into UK-Ireland distribution; the company will release Savanah Leaf’s Sundance title Earth Mama on Friday, December 8; and has acquired Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Cannes Competition entry Banel & Adama for release next year.

The award was selected by a Bifa jury with members including Paapa Essiedu, Sheila Atim, Daisy Edgar Jones, J Blakeson and Nick Frost. Previous recipients of the award include Raising Films, Open Door, Horace Ove, Jenne Casarotto and Ken Loach.

“A decade ago we were screening our favourite films in our local cinema and now we have the privilege of supporting filmmakers via our Momentum programme, and creating cinematic events all around the world,” said a statement from Anthony and Teanne. “Community, collaboration and experience have always been so important to us and with our move into distribution this year, we remain dedicated to creating opportunities for audiences to experience and respond to Black Cinema in culturally relevant ways.”

Last week Stephen Graham was announced as the recipient of the honorary Richard Harris award at this year’s Bifas. We Are Parable also recently won the award for Big Screen event of the year at the Big Screen Awards, for the Imax screening of The Woman King.