Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to See-Saw’s drama One Life starring Anthony Hopkins and will release theatrically in 2024.

James Hawes’ film premiered at TIFF last month and centres on Nicholas Winton, the British stockbroker who saved the lives of 669 children from the Nazis in the 1930s.

Winton reunited with some of those he saved in a 1988 episode of the TV programme That’s Life! Winton died in 2015.

See-Saw and BBC Films co-developed the project, which reunites the double Oscar winner Hopkins (The Father, The Silence Of The Lambs) with his The Two Popes co-star Jonathan Pryce, as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Johnny Flynn, Romola Garai, and Lena Olin,

Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake co-wrote the screenplay.

Bleecker Street brokered the deal with CAA Media Finance for the filmmakers. FIlmNation handles international sales.

One Life receives its European premiere at BFI London Film Festival this week on October 12. It will open in the UK through Warner Bros on January 5 2024.