Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Tribeca sci-fi thriller I.S.S. starring West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

LD Entertainment produced the story about an American and Russian team aboard the International Space Station whose astronauts are ordered to take control of the craft at any cost after geopolitical tensions erupt on Earth.

Bleecker plans a nationwide theatrical release on an unspecified date.

Nick Shafir wrote the screenplay and the cast includes Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr, Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova.

LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon served as producers. Michael Glassman, Mehrdod Heydari, Jacob Yacob, Joseph Yakob, and Alison Semenza are the executive producers.

Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the acquisition on behalf of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance representing LD Entertainment.

I.S.S. marks Bleecker Street’s second collaboration with Cowperthwaite and LD following the 2017 biographical drama Megan Leavey. Bleecker Street teamed with LD Entertainment on Sean Ellis’ Anthropoid and Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit.

Alice Troughton’s The Lesson and Marc Turtletaub’s sci-fi comedy Jules starring Ben Kingsley are currently in theatres through Bleecker Street.

Guy Nattiv’s Golda starring Helen Mirren is scheduled to open on August 25, while Meg Ryan’s first feature film in eight years, What Happens Later, is set to open on October 13.